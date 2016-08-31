CONFIRMED: Newcastle sign Chelsea's Christian Atsu on loan

Newcastle United have signed Chelsea winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old said: "I'm very happy to be at Newcastle.

"It's a very big club. They have good facilities and I think Newcastle have one of the best coaches in the world.

"St. James's Park is a fantastic stadium with 50,000 fans. The fans here really love football so much, and I can't wait to play at this stadium in front of the fans."

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "I agreed with our fans that we needed to bring in another winger, so I am very happy to welcome Christian to the club.

"He has good ability and pace in the wide areas and also has good experience of English football.

"He has a different style of play to the other players we have at the moment and that will be important for the squad."