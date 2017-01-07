Cheick Tiote, Massadio Haidara and Daryl Murphy handed Newcastle starts

Rafa Benitez has made EIGHT changes for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.

The two clubs take each other on at St Andrew's in a third-round FA Cup tie.

And Cheick Tiote, Daryl Murphy, Massadio Haidara and Grant Hanley have been handed rare starts by United manager Benitez.

Matz Sels, Achraf Lazaar, DeAndre Yedlin and Aleksandar Mitrovic also come into Benitez's side at St Andrew's, where Newcastle will be backed by more than 4,600 fans.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels, Colback, Hanley, Lascelles, Lazaar, Anita, Haidara, Yedlin, Tiote, Murphy, Mitrovic. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Clark, Hayden, Gouffran, Ritchie, Gayle.

BIRMINGHAM CITY: Legzdins; Spector, Shotton, Robinson, Grounds, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Davis, Fabbrini, Adams, Jutkiewicz.

Matz Sels

For news and updates from St Andrew's, follow NUFC writer Miles Starforth on Twitter here