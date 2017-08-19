Benitez pledges to unlock £5million Joselu’s potential at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez believes he can unlock Joselu’s “potential” at Newcastle United.

The striker this week ended an unhappy two-year spell at Stoke City when he joined the Magpies in a £5million deal.

Benitez first saw Joselu when he was at Real Madrid’s academy.

And the St James’s Park boss feels he can get the best out of the 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

“Somebody said we were following him for seven years, but that is not true,” said Benitez. “We knew him when he was in the Academy at Real Madrid and he was the top scorer. He was doing well.

“Obviously, in Spain, when he was at Deportivo La Coruna, we had some information and when he was in Germany.

“We know the player and we know he has the potential.

“Was he playing at his level at Stoke? Maybe not. And can he do it here? Maybe he will have more chances.

“It’s easier for me to talk to him in Spanish than maybe (Stoke manager) Mark Hughes.

“So then if I have to transmit something, maybe I can do it, but then after it depends on him.

“I can explain things, but it depends on him. He has the potential to do well for us, but in football you have to wait until the end of the season.”

Joselu, the Tynesiders’ sixth summer signing, could make his debut at Huddersfield Town tomorrow.