Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce plays down reunion with his old Sunderland player Jack Colback

Newcastle United's Jack Colback will NOT be moving to Aston Villa after Steve Bruce denied interest in the out-of-favour midfielder.

Colback has been made surplus to requirements by Rafa Benitez and is not part of United's 25-man Premier League squad.

With his days on Tyneside looking numbered, the former Sunderland midfielder had been linked with a move to Villa Park and a reunion with his former manager.

But Bruce has claimed the Championship side have no interest in Colback having said he doesn't know where the rumour has come from after being quizzed on a potential deal.