Arsenal striker interests Newcastle, but only at the right price

Newcastle United are keen on Arsenal striker Lucas Perez – but only at the right price.

Rafa Benitez is desperate to sign another forward ahead of the Magpies’ return to the Premier League.

And the Magpies are understood to have registered their interest in Perez, who has lost the No 9 jersey at Arsenal to £52million new signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Newcastle, however, have not made a firm offer for the 28-year-old, who scored seven goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

Arsenal are reportedly demanding £13.4million for Perez, who made 21 appearances in all competitions last term.

Perez, also wanted by former club Deportivo La Coruna, would have to moderate his wages demands to facilitate a move to Newcastle.

United – who take on Wolfsburg at the AOK Stadion today (3pm kick-off BST) – would be prepared to take Perez on loan.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Perez remains in his plans for the coming season, though Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, Perez’s agent, expects the player to leave before the transfer window closes.

“If he said Lucas was leaving, he (Wenger) would have to cut the price for him to exit,” said Lovelle. “It is logical (to say he’s staying). He is a good businessman.”

Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara’s proposed move to Saint-Etienne has collapsed, while Curtis Good has returned from an unsuccessful trial at Dutch club PEC Zwolle.