Aleksandar Mitrovic fully focused on Newcastle as Premier kick-off looms on the horizon

Aleksandar Mitrovic says he remains focused on Newcastle United – after a summer of speculation about his future.

Mitrovic took his pre-season goal tally to three with a strike in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Rafa Benitez is looking to bring another striker to the Magpies ahead of the new Premier League season.

And Mitrovic, signed from Anderlecht two years ago, faces an uncertain future on Tyneside.

However, the 22-year-old – who scored four Championship goals last season – insists that talk about his future has not shifted his focus from the coming campaign.

“I’m focused,” said Mitrovic. “We’ll see what happens, but, at the moment, I’m focused to try to do the best I can every training session and every game and to do the best with every chance I get.”

Benitez has just two out-and-out strikers – Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle – at the club ahead of the August 13 season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

And the pair are vying to line up against Mauricio Pochettino’s team at St James’s Park.

“This is healthy competition,” said Mitrovic. “At the moment, Dwight and I are here and we’re trying to do our best every game.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the transfer window.”

Newcastle wrap up their pre-season campaign with a home fixture against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Wolfsburg win followed a defeat to Mainz.

Reflecting on the victory, Mitrovic said: “It was a tough game.

“We tried to do the best we could. Physically, it was hard because it was hot and it was hard to run, but, in the end, we did everything to win the game.

“We have one more game before the season. We will try to win that game and go positively towards Tottenham.”

Mitrovic opened the scoring against Wolfsburg soon after getting booked.

“I scored a goal and had one or two more chances,” said the Serbia international.

“It was really hard to play, but, in the end, I scored a goal and the most important thing was that we won the game after a bad result against Mainz.

“We have again that winning feeling.”