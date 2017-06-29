Viktor Fischer out to be Mainz man after leaving Boro

Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer has joined Bundesliga club Mainz for an undisclosed fee after just one season on Teesside.

Signed from Ajax last summer ahead of Boro’s return to the Premier League, Fischer was expected to make an impact.

But he managed just 16 appearances for the relegated Teessiders in a campaign rocked by a niggling knee injury.

Now the Denmark international is looking for a fresh start in Germany, saying: “Mainz is the right club for me to enjoy my football again.

“Mainz is a beautiful city, we have a great stadium, I want to be a part of this team and this club quickly.

“I want to get in shape and then bring my qualities as an offensive player.”

Fischer, 23, is the second departure from Garry Monk’s squad in successive days, following Julien de Sart’s loan switch to Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

Boro’s squad returned to pre-season training yesterday, meeting with new manager Monk for the first time, with the usual series of tests completed.

Four players – Ben Gibson, Marten de Roon, Cristhian Stuani and Adlene Guedioura – have been given a a few more days off, following their international exploits.

Boro Academy manager Craig Liddle has snapped up 20-year-old defender Tom Brewitt to boost their Under-23 squad, following his release from Liverpool.

He joins ex-Shildon and Seaham Red Star forward Lewis Wing and former Blyth Spartans striker Luke Armstrong in the new-look group.

Ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Andy Halliday, 25, has joined Azerbaijan club Gabala on a season-long loan, having been frozen out of the first-team picture at Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Gabala will begin their Europa League campaign in the second qualifying round next month.