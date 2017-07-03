‘Very promising’ early signs for Boro midfielder Adam Clayton

Midfielder Adam Clayton believes that the “early signs are very promising” as Middlesbrough look to rebuild under new manager Garry Monk.

Monk, the former Leeds United and Swansea manager, has taken the reins at Boro, who are back in the Championship after just one season back in the big time.

The challenge is to bounce straight back and 28-year-old Clayton has enjoyed life under Monk, in the first days of pre-season training.

“He’s very organised, and the sessions are really detailed,” said former Leeds and Huddersfield midfielder Clayton, who helped Boro to win promotion in 2015-16.

“The manager’s not long out of the dressing room environment and he and his staff understand the links between staff and players.

“I think the lads have come back in good shape, refreshed and ready. The early signs are very promising.

“We’re all enjoying it and personally I can’t wait to get going.”

Boro were left devastated by last season’s relegation at the first attempt, but Clayton told mfc.co.uk that thoughts are only a more positive future.

He added: “You have to take it on the chin and recover.

“We’ve had a lot of time to stew over relegation, but that word won’t be spoken about again. Now we’ve got to get that excitement back.”

Boro’s first friendly is scheduled to be against League One club Oxford United in Spain on July 12.

Their Championship season kicks off at Wolves on August 5.