Quality not quantity for Garry Monk at Middlesbrough

Garry Monk insists any shopping in the transfer market at Middlesbrough will be about quality rather than quantity.

Aside from the goalkeeper department, where Boro have lost numbers one and two, Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan, there is very much a full squad at the Riverside.

It’s always about only adding what is needed and necessary – it’s not about bringing in numbers, it’s about bringing in the right quality GARRY MONK

Former Swansea City and Leeds boss Monk said: “I have a good idea of where the squad is at and what it is.

“Of course, there will be ongoing discussions over the next couple of weeks, where we’ll go a bit more in depth about how we’re going to manage the group and if we do need to bring anyone in.

“It’s always about only adding what is needed and necessary – it’s not about bringing in numbers, it’s about bringing in the right quality and what we can actually do.

“I’ve got a really good feeling about the clarity and how we’re going to go about that – it aligns with how I work and I’m looking forward to that challenge as well.”

Monk believes there should be no hangover from the club’s instant drop back to the Sky Bet Championship, instead pointing to the ability already there in the squad.

“I’m very excited to be working with the players and the squad,” said the 38-year-old. “There is a lot of quality here – a talented squad and a good squad.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I will assess where we are and what we need and how we take it forward.

“On the football side, I’m very clear about what I need to do. There is a clear way to try to get to the Premier League.

“After relegation, it feels like a big disappointment at the moment, but we need to get refocused and ready to go again.”

On the goalkeeping front, former Hartlepool United favourite Dimi Konstantopoulos is out of contract, while Tomas Mejias, Connor Ripley and Joe Fryer have returned from loan spells at Rayo Vallecano, Oldham and Pools.