Newcomer Lewis Bakrer looks to build on Boro’s cup progress, starting with Preston on Saturday

Middlesbrough new boy Lewis Baker hopes to enjoy more starts – after bagging his first goal for the Teessiders.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder hit the target in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup second round win over League One club Scunthorpe, as boss Garry Monk made plenty of changes to the side which lost at Nottingham Forest in the Championship at the weekend.

“I’m happy to get my first goal in a Middlesbrough shirt,” Baker told mfc.co.uk

“We have a great squad, to start for me was great and I need to keep putting performances (like this) to show why I should.

“It was a great day for us – I thought we performed well and we’re through to the next round, which is the main thing.

“On our day, we can make it look comfortable but we didn’t get complacent later in the game.

“First of all, you have to fight, to match their determination and our football did the talking after that. We have to take that into Saturday now.”

Boro look to make it three home league wins out of three when Preston visit the Riverside this weekend.