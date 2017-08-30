New signing Ryan Shotton on why he joined Middlesbrough and the passion of the Boro fanbase

Ryan Shotton believes the Middlesbrough squad is the best he’s ever been a part of after finally completing his move to the Riverside.

Shotton had been a Boro target all summer but his arrival had been delayed as Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp wanted to get a replacement in first.

With Brentford’s Harlee Dean signing for Birmingham, that deal freed up Shotton to complete his move to Boro on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

And the 28-year-old can’t wait to get started with the central defender targeting a swift return to the Premier League.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’ve got it over the line now and I can look forward to the coming weeks,” said Shotton. “I’m glad to be up here and ready to go.

“I know the area’s great for the family and I couldn’t ask for a better club, really. I’m excited to get going.

“I think this is where the passion is – the fans love their football and they are knowledgeable as well. It will be exciting to see what they think of me.

“Nobody says it’s going to be easy but I think this squad is the best I’ve been part of by far.

“The Premier League is where this club deserves to be and hopefully I can help with that.”

Shotton becomes Monk’s ninth signing and will take part in his first training session with his new teammates when the squad report back to Rockliffe Park on Friday.

He has previously played for Stoke City and Derby County with several loan spells at league clubs.

Boro are also set to complete the signing of Oxford United forward Marvin Johnson.

The Johnson deal could be worth up to £3million.

The winger had also been a target of several Premier League and Championship clubs with Aston Villa and Birmingham City among those linked.