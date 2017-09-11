Monk delight as Middlesbrough end away hoodoo

Manager Garry Monk was delighted to see Middlesbrough chalk up a first away victory in over a year with a 3-0 walkover at Bolton.

The Riverside Stadium men had not won on their travels since August last year, when they beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, but got the monkey off their back thanks to Britt Assombalonga’s double and a late goal from debutant Marvin Johnson.

Monk said the margin of victory in the Sky Bet Championship game did not flatter his team, who were inspired by summer signing Adama Traore, the architect of two of their goals.

“Obviously we’re delighted to get the win and I think it was well deserved because some of the football we played at times was superb,” he said. “It was a big step forward for us. I thought we were dominant for most of the game.

“When you don’t win away from home for such a long time the pressure can build up, so to get that pressure lifted feels great. I’m sure it will for the fans who were superb all game.

“We kept the ball well in the first half, got off to an excellent start, and created a few chances but Traore was excellent. He kept asking questions of the Bolton defence all game.”

Monk said the international break had benefited his team.

“We had a really good two weeks in the break and it was good to see them take that out onto the pitch,” he said.

“It’s only one game but it’s an important one and hopefully we can carry it forward into the games coming up.”

Middlesbrough took the lead after 13 minutes when Traore skipped through three challenges to cross for Assombalonga to head home from close range.

They doubled the lead after 71 minutes with Traore again the tormentor, racing past two static Bolton defenders to cross for Assombalonga’s second.

Johnson added a third to give the scoreline a convincing look, his shot from the edge of the box going through the grasp of keeper Ben Alnwick.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson conceded his team - assembled without a single transfer fee - had been outclassed on the day.

Bolton: Alnwick, Darby (Burke 46), Wheater, Beevers, Robinson, Osede (Cullen 65), Noone, Karacan (Le Fondre 76), Pratley, Morais, Madine. Subs Not Used: Buckley, Wilbraham, Armstrong, Howard. Booked: Karacan.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Christie, Fry, Gibson, Da Silva, Traore (Fletcher 82), Leadbitter, Clayton, Downing (Bamford 76), Baker (Johnson 68), Assombalonga. Subs Not Used: Konstantopoulos, Friend, Shotton, Howson. Booked: Traore. Goals: Assombalonga 13, 71, Johnson 78.

Att: 17,385 Ref: Geoff Eltringham.