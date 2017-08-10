Middlesbrough v Sheffield United: We know what to put right against Blades, says George Friend

Defender George Friend hopes that Middlesbrough can kick-start their season in Saturday’s home Championship clash with Sheffield United (5.30pm).

Boro were disappointed to lose 1-0 at Wolves on opening day, but the televised teatime kick-off against the newly-promoted Blades offers a quick chance of redemption.

Friend admitted: “It was disappointing not to get the win at Wolves.

“I think there was a lot of build-up everywhere in pre-season because we’ve made some great signings and were looking really good, especially in the last game against Augsburg.

“But we’re not going to get disheartened by it.

“There were a lot of positives to take, we made some good chances and it was unfortunate to concede.

“The manager has told us what to put right and hopefully we can do that against Sheffield.”

The Blades have enjoyed two wins out of two in league and cup this term, with the feelgood factor in evidence following last season’s League One title triumph.

Friend told mfc.co.uk: “It’s going to be very competitive. They’ll want to prove their worth and it’s our first home game.

“There will be a real buzz about the place and we’ll want to get on top of them straight away.

“It’ll be a really competitive game, like every Championship game is, but I’m sure we can go and get the win.”