Middlesbrough snap up Adama Traore from Aston Villa

Middlesbrough have made their 11th signing of the summer as they secured the deadline day addition of attacking midfielder Adama Traore.

Traore, 20, joins from Aston Villa having moved to the Villains last summer.

But following their relegation to the Championship, Traore was keen to move and has now penned a four-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

And Aitor Karanka was pleased to secure the services of the playmaker having worked with him at Barcelona.

“He is another important player and I am expecting a lot from him,” Karanka said.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid. He went into the national team just after I left, but I know all about him and what he can do.

“His level is higher than he showed last season, but in the right environment I’m hoping that he will show what he is capable of.”

Elsewhere, Boro winger Adam Reach has been linked with a £5million move to Sheffield Wednesday.