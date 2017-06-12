Middlesbrough only club to tick Sunderland target Garry Monk's boxes

Garry Monk said Middlesbrough were the only club to tick the right boxes after taking the Boro job.

The 38-year-old had been linked with Sky Bet Championship rivals and North-East neighbours, Sunderland, but said Boro and chairman Steve Gibson were "the right fit" for him.

Speaking at a media conference at Rockliffe, Monk said he was excited by the "ambition" at Boro and relishes the "challenge" of getting the club back into the Premier League.

"I’m ambitious and I want to be working and find that right challenge - that is something I have always wanted," he said.

"[Middlesbrough had] all of those tick boxes needed.

"Speaking to Steve [Gibson) especially and all the guys at the club, it was that ambition and challenge that ticked all the boxes that I was looking for.

"I wanted the right challenge and all the boxes were ticked at Middlesbrough."

Monk has been handed the objective of 'smashing' the Championship by his chairman.

Gibson has made a habit of putting his faith in bright new English football figures, with Bryan Robson, Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate being notable appointments by the Teessider.

Speaking at the end of last season's relegation campaign, the long-serving chairman was explicit with his views.

"We will smash the league next year," he said in an interview with BBC Tees. "We want to go back up as champions."

The former Swansea City and Leeds United boss, who joined the club on an undisclosed contract as manager, rather than head coach, said he was as ambitious as the owner.

And the pressure of delivering does not faze him.

"I've worked under pressure throughout my career," he said today.

"That's how I work best. After a difficult season it's my job to restore confidence.

"Promotion has to be the ambition. It's a competitive and difficult league but this club is equipped and we're all determined to do it."