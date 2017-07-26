Middlesbrough nice and ready for Wolves says Monk ahead of Augsburg friendly

Garry Monk feels Middlesbrough are going to be “nice and ready” for the Sky Bet Championship programme.

The new Boro boss is working his squad hard on the training ground at Rockliffe ahead of Saturday’s lone pre-season friendly, against Augsburg.

Monk, who has made six signings since taking the reins at the Riverside, is keen to get his philosophy across to the players.

Boro lost at League One opposition last weekend when Rochdale bet them 2-0 at Spotland, but the manager is more concerned with the work being done at Rockliffe.

He said: “My main focus is on the training pitch and getting this group to the level of what we need them to deliver week-in, week-out and we’re still in that process.

“It’s early days and there’s a lot of work to be done, like I said at the start.

“I’m sure that come the start of the season we’ll be nice and ready for the first game.”

Boro will open the season at Wolves, where the reds will be cheered on by a full away allocation of 2,500 fans.

The Boro faithful will get their one view of the new-look side when they host BUndesliga outfit Augsburg this Saturday.

“Our lads are working incredibly hard and it’s just about making sure that we get the group right,” said Monk in an interview with www.mfc.co.uk. “It’s about continuing to work hard and we will be.

“We’ve got a couple more weeks to work on everything and take into the season so we can hit the ground running against Wolves.”

New keeper Darren Randolph has settled in smoothly at the club following his £5million move from West Ham and will -play against the Germans.