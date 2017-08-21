Middlesbrough linked with rising Bulgarian star after scouting mission

Have your say

Middlesbrough have been linked with Bulgarian defender Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski after a scouting mission at the weekend.

Boro scout Gary Gill took in CSKA Sofia's win over Vitosha Bistritsa on Saturday as part of a trip to the Eastern Bloc country.

Reports coming out of Bulgaria claim Gill watched at least two matches, including an Under-19s fixture.

Bulgarian news agency BTA.have reported Gill watched CSKA's 6-1 top-flight win over Vitosha, with CSKA defender Bozhidar a potential target.

The 22-year-old centre-half impressed with two goals as his side moved into second place in the table.

Chorbadzhiyski is one of Bulgaria's rising stars. he already captains CSKA and has won three caps for his country.

Reports also suggested left-back Anton Nendyalkov, midfielder Krystian Malinov, winger Kiril Despodov and Brazilian striker Fernando Karanga have attracted attention from a number of clubs.