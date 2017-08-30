Middlesbrough close to double transfer swoop ahead of deadline

Middlesbrough are closing in on two new signings ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Birmingham City defender Ryan Shotton and Oxford United forward Marvin Johnson are both set to undergo medicals on Teesside later today as boss Garry Monk bolsters his squad.

Shotton has been a target of Boro's for some time but his arrival has been delayed as Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp wanted to get a replacement in first.

With Brentford's Harlee Dean set for Birmingham, it has freed up Shotton to complete his move.

Meanwhile, Boro have also moved for Johnson in a deal that could be worth up to £3million for Oxford.

The winger had also been a target of several Premier League and Championship clubs with Aston Villa and Brimingham City among those linked.