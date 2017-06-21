Middlesbrough 2017-18 Championship fixtures: Garry Monk era kicks off with trip to Wolves

New Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk kicks off his era in charge at the Riverside with a trip to Wolves.

Boro, relegated from the Premier League last season, make the trip to Molineux on Saturday, August 5 on their return to the Championship.

The first home game comes a week later when they host Sheffield United at the Riverside before Burton Albion arrive on Teesside three days later. August also sees Boro take on Nottingham Forest away and Preston North End at home.

Boro did the double of North East rivals Sunderland last season and they meet the Black Cats in the first Tees-Wear derby on Saturday, November 4. The trip to the Stadium of Light is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 24.

All of the fixtures are provisional and some may be changed for television coverage.

Full list of Middlesbrough's 2017/18 Championship fixtures:

August

Sat 5th - Wolves (a)

Sat 12th - Sheffield United (h)

Tues 15th - Burton Albion (h)

Sat 19th - Nottingham Forest (a)

Sat 26th - Preston (h)

September

Saturday 9th - Bolton Wanderers (a)

Tues 12th - Aston Villa (a)

Sat 16th - Queens Park Rangers (h)

Sat 23rd - Fulham (a)

Tues 26th - Norwich (h)

Sat 30th - Brentford (h)

October

Sat 14th - Barnsley (a)

Sat 21st - Cardiff (h)

Sat 28th - Reading (a)

Tue 31st - Hull (a)

November

Sat 4th - Sunderland (h)

Sat 18th - Leeds (a)

Tues 21st - Birmingham (h)

Sat 25th - Derby (h)

December

Sat 2nd - Bristol City (a)

Sat 9th - Ipswich (h)

Sat 16th - Millwall (a)

Sat 23rd - Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Tues 26th - Bolton Wanderers (h)

Sat 30th - Aston Villa (h)

January

Monday 1st - Preston North End (a)

Saturday 13th - Fulham (h)

Saturday 20th - Queens Park Rangers (a)

Saturday 27th - Sheffield Wednesday (h)

February

Saturday 3rd - Norwich City (a)

Saturday 10th - Reading (h)

Saturday 17th - Cardiff (a)

Tuesday 20th - Hull City (h)

Saturday 24th - Sunderland (a)

March

Saturday 3rd - Leeds United (h)

Tuesday 6th - Birmingham City (a)

Saturday 10th - Barnsley (h)

Saturday 17th - Brentford (a)

Saturday 31st - Wolves (h)

April

Monday 2nd - Burton Albion (a)

Saturday 7th - Nottingham Forest (h)

Tuesday 10th - Sheffield United (a)

Saturday 14th - Bristol City (h)

Saturday 21st - Derby County (a)

Saturday 28th - Millwall (h)

May

Sunday 6th - Ipswich Town (a)