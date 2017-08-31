Done Deal: Middlesbrough complete signing of Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson.

Johnson, 26, moves to the Riverside Stadium for an undisclosed fee after impressing for the U's in League One.

And the winger is now keen to make the most of the 'massive opportunity' he has been given.

Having started his career at Solihull Moors, the Birmingham-born wide man later represented Romulus, Kidderminster and Hednesford Town before earning a move to Motherwell.

He netted 11 times during his year at Fir Park before being snapped up by Oxford on summer deadline day last season.

Johnson's fine form then continued south of the border as he bagged another 10 goals at the Kassam Stadium while drawing admirers from all quarters thanks to his lively performances.

The ex-Oxford man put in good performances against 'Boro in January's FA Cup tie and when the two sides met in pre-season and those performances were seemingly enough to persuade Gary Monk to swoop in for the winger who becomes his tenth signing of the summer.

Johnson said: "It's a massive opportunity for me to step up another league and to shine and show people what I can do.

"I've often been described as electric and entertaining, and I'm very positive and attack-minded.

"Hopefully I can create a few goals and score some as well.

"Over the past three years I've come back down to England and now made it to the Championship, where I've wanted to be ever since there was speculation last summer."

Johnson has penned a three-year contract on Teesside and will wear the number 21 shirt.

The deal may well pave the way for Adama Traore to exit the Riverside, with the attacker reportedly set on leaving.