Deadline Day: Middlesbrough to miss out on transfer target to Birmingham City

Have your say

Middlesbrough look set to miss out on transfer target Jota - with the striker undergoing a medical at a rival Championship club.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium but now looks set to join fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

Having netted 12 times in 23 appearances last season, the Brentford front man has been hot property this summer.

And reports this morning suggest that Harry Redknapp's side are set to seal his signature after agreeing a £6million fee.

Jota is completing his medical at St. Andrew's this morning with a deal expected to be completed imminently, while Boro may be forced to turn their attentions to other targets.