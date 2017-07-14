Danish striker Martin Braithwaite aiming for promotion with Middlesbrough

Danish striker Martin Braithwaite is aiming high with Middlesbrough – after signing a four-year contract at the Riverside.

The third signing of new boss Garry Monk, Braithwaite joins from French club Toulouse - and has immediately set his sights on an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to be here,” the 26-year-old, who will fly out to the Algarve today to meet up with his new team-mates, told mfc.co.uk.

“I can’t wait to get started.

“This is a great club and it’s a big club. Now we have to get back up (to the top flight) and show that we deserve to get back up.”

Braithwaite. who can play up front and on the wing, has been impressed by Monk and chairman Steve Gibson.

“For me, the main thing is the project here,” said 6ft Braithwaite, who hit 12 goals in 37 appearances for Toulouse last season, including 11 in Ligue 1.

“I met the chairman and the coach, and everyone really wanted me.

“They showed me the project for the future. I feel this a great club with a lot of possibilities.

“It’s only been 10 years since the Europa Cup final (Boro’s 4-0 Uefa Cup final loss to Sevilla). I feel there are a lot of good things to do for the future.

“I really believe in it and everyone else should believe in it, too.

“The fans have a lot of expectations for us and it’s up to us to live up to it.”

Monk now has three signings on board, with Braithwaite joining Cyrus Christie and Jonny Howson.

Boro play their second friendly in Portugal tomorrow night, when they meet League Two club Chesterfield. The Teessiders were held to a 0-0 draw by League One Oxford United on Wednesday.