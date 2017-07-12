Boro hopeful on Liverpool loan swoop

Middlesbrough are keen to sign Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on loan – and Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp looks set to agree to let the 20-year-old enjoy a stint of regular Championship football.

Newcastle, back in the Premier League, are also interested, but Boro look to be ahead in the queue, with Liverpool believing the England Under-20 starlet would be better off in the second tier, building up confidence, this season.

He has previously had loans at Wigan and Wolves.

If he signs, Ojo would be a third capture for Boro boss Garry Monk, following Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson and Derby right-back Cyrus Christie.

Boro play their first pre-season friendly tonight, tackling League One club Oxford United in the Algarve (6.30pm).

Teenage left-back Hayden Coulson has had his stint in Portugal cut short by a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Boro defender James Husband jas joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee after managing just eight appearances in three seasons on Teesside.