Boro frontline starting to gel, says Bamford ahead of Forest trip

Patrick Bamford believes that Middlesbrough’s forward line is beginning to gel.

The 23-year-old striker has started alongside Britt Assombalonga and Rudy Gestede in a three-man strike force in Boro’s successive home wins against Sheffield United and Burton Albion.

Now, ahead of today’s Championship visit to fellow high-fliers Nottingham Forest, Bamford enthused: “It’s easy when you get on with your players off the pitch as well as on it.

“I’ve known Britt for quite a while – I first met him when I was 15.

“That understanding comes on the pitch as well the more you play together. But I think you can see it’s starting to click already.”

Assombalonga, a £15million summer signing,netted both goals to sink Burton, while Gestede hit the only against the Blades.

Bamford is relishing his chance, despite not scoring himself yet.

“I worked hard over the summer to make sure I was fit and had a good start,” he added on mfc.co.uk. “It was frustrating not to be involved from the start in the first game (at Wolves), so I knew when I got on the pitch I had to do something to keep my place. That’s the aim now – to do that and hopefully score a few goals.”

Bamford returns to face his first club, Forest, at the City Ground today (3pm). “I always look forward to it,” admitted the Grantham-born striker.

“It was always my first dream to play at Forest, and I only did it once, so it’s nice to have the chance to go back.

“There’s no reason we can’t win, it’s been a pretty good start for us so far, but we want to keep improving.

“We said we wanted to make the Riverside a fortress, but we have to silence crowds away from home as well. Hopefully we can do that (at Forest).”

Boro Under-23s romped to a big Premier League 2 win last night, beating Norwich 4-0 at Bishop Auckland.

Lewis Wing’s brilliant curled 25-yarder into the top corner was followed by a Marcus Tavernier hat-trick.