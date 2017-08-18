Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp on chances of signing Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing

Harry Redknapp has revealed he is in talks to sign Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing.

The Birmingham City boss is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of the month.

Redknapp has been frustrated by the lack of signings this summer, and admits he could be left frustrated again in his pursuit of Downing.

The Boro winger has been told he can leave the club by new boss Garry Monk, and City have held talks over bringing the ex-England man to St Andrew's.

Redknapp told Talksport: "It's still dragging on a bit.

"We are interested but we just haven't managed to come to an agreement at the moment with Middlesbrough. They've been fair but we just can't get him over the line.

"But I would like to bring him in. He's top quality and he would certainly help us an awful lot."