Alvaro Negredo fired up for Boro’s festive programme

Striker Alvaro Negredo goes into the festive programme in good spirits, determined to help Middlesbrough keep clear of the Premier League drop zone.

The Spaniard notched twice in last weekend’s crucial 3-0 win over Swansea, lifting Boro four points above the relegation places.

Now the focus turns to Boxing Day’s visit to lowly Burnley, before Boro visit Manchester United on New Year’s Eve and host Leicester on January 2.

“I was obviously really happy to score two (against Swansea) and get a couple for the team. Now it’s about working more for better results,” said on-loan Valencia forward Negredo.

“It’s what we’d worked on in training. The cross coming in was really good and we’d worked on that leading up to the game.

“I had practiced that touch and it was very important for the team to get that victory.

“I have played in big games before (in the Premier League), but it’s different at Middlesbrough to when I was at Manchester City – we’re not trying to win the Premier League.

“It’s a different position, but I think my experience can be good for the team.

“We’ve got a very good team spirit in the dressing room and I’m happy for everyone.

“With more goals comes more confidence.

“Strikers need goals and my mentality is always to score goals.

“It hasn’t been possible in other games to score goals and now I’m very happy.”

On the welcome victory over Swansea, the 31-year-old added on mfc.com: “It was a very important victory. I’m happy for the supporters, it was necessary for us to get those three points for them and I’m delighted.

“It was a big game. Swansea are a difficult team but are not in a good position in the table.

“We concentrated all week on winning the match.

“The Liverpool result (a 3-0 defeat last midweek) wasn’t good and it was important that we got the win just three days after.

“It was very important for the lads.”