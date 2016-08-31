Albert Adomah leaves Middlesbrough and signs for Aston Villa

Middlesbrough winger Albert Admoah has left the Riverside Stadium to join Championship side Aston Villa.

Villa chairman Tony Xia confirmed the move on his Twitter account earlier today after Adomah was reported to have been undergoing a medical with the Villains.

The 28 year-old has attracted interest from several Championship clubs having been deemed surplus to requirements, but the Villa Park outfit have won the race for his signature for a reported fee of £8million.

Admoah has made 130 appearances since moving to the Riverside Stadium in 2013, but has found first team football hard to come by in recent months.