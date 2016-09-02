Wearside League: Three back to bolster Ashbrooke Belford House in Shipowners Cup opener

Ashbrooke Belford House will look to make Shipowners Cup progress when they entertain bottom club Harton and Westoe CW in the preliminary round tomorrow (2pm).

The Wearsiders are without Mason Burton and Corey Steele, who are both on holiday, for the tie at Silksworth Welfare Park.

However, they do have club captain Nathan Burrell, Jordan Stewart and Harry Graham available for selection, while a late fitness text will be arranged for Connor O’Neil.

Seaham Red Star Reserves welcome South Shields Reserves and have goalkeeper Shay Adamson, midfielder and captain Mark Ruddock and defender Callum Short all available for selection.

However, Anthony Watson is unavailable and Liam Whitworth is in the first-team squad.

New signing Bradley Staunch, formerly with Darlington 1883 Reserves, is also in Star’’s squad.

Shields Reserves hope to have a full squad to choose from. They have several returning from knocks and work commitments, including Ewan Simpson, Matty Davidson and Nathan Sinclair.

Coxhoe Athletic, who have enjoyed excellent early-season form, entertain Horden CW and are without Neil Charlton who is working, but Steven Fothergill is available after his holidays.

Stokesley SC are at home to Jarrow, with Dean Hudson still out, but Craig Winter is back from suspension and they have a doubt about Callum Wilson over his back injury.

Jarrow are waiting on injury news on Darren Morton, who picked up an injury when scoring twice in Wednesday’s 3-0 league victory at Leam Rangers.

David Smith, Aaron Kah, Alexander Bone and Josh Allen are expected to be back, but Peter Kane, Kris Allen and Paul Trosh are unavailable and Kyle Oxley is injured.

Silksworth CW face a tough first round trip to Redcar Athletic without captain Steven Bagshaw, who serves a one-match suspension.

Michael McVay and Andrew Donnelly are both injured to further deplete the Wearsiders.

Silksworth are fired up to follow up on their impressive 4-0 league win at Stokesley SC in midweek, when two-goal Stephen Moody was supported by strikes from Kieran Mitchell and Rob Hall.

Sunderland West End are at home to Leam Rangers, looking to keep up their fine goalscoring form, with 10 goals notched in the last three games.

Leam, after four games in little more than a week, are suffering with injuries, particularly in defence.

Defenders Ben Miller (shin), Gavin Williams (foot), Niki Langston (Hamstring), Matthew Frost (wrist) and midfielder Anthony Brewis (ankle) all miss the trip to Ford Quarry, while a number of players are carrying knocks but will play.

Annfield Plain entertain Richmond Town, who have James Coatsworth, Dan Caisley, Alex Caisley, Connor Lyon and Andy Caisley all missing as they are on a stag weekend.

Michael Elliott and Gary Hutchinson both return, but Liam and Ben Darville are still missing with long-term injuries.

The only league match sees on-song Boldon CA travelling to Hartlepool.

Victory will take Boldon, currently one point behind leaders Jarrow, into pole position, so they have plenty of incentive to get the better of their hosts at Grayfields.

Joel Callender, David Abel, Kristian Kamara, and Sean Davies, who all missed Bank Holiday Monday’s draw against Windscale, should be available to boost Paul Mossa’s Boldon squad.

Lewis Wood could be missing due to work commitments, while team captain Lance Skelton may be struggling to be fit, after breaking down in last Monday’s pre-match warm-up.

Boss Mossa will give a fitness test to centre-back Aron Burn, who has missed the last three games with a calf muscle strain. Daniel Nolan is available again, and striker Adam Bell returns after missing last Saturday’s game.

Fellow striker Dominic Mossa is out for a while with a tight calf. Pool have Ash Clark, Kieran Campbell, Mattie Kelsey and Craig Weatherill returning.