Wearside League: Sumner stunner inspires Ashbrooke Belford House success

Ashbrooke Belford House recorded their fourth win of the TWR Bifolds Wearside League season by beating Hartlepool 3-1 to climb to 10th place last night.

Kevin Humble’s header opened the scoring in the fourth minute, then, right on half-time, a stunning Kyle Sumner volley from 35 yards flew past John Carter in the Hartlepool goal.

Hartlepool set up a tense finish when John Stephenson fired past debutant keeper Dan Lawson 10 minutes from time, but Callum Charlton had the last laugh when he chipped goalkeeper Carter to make it 3-1 in the 90th minute.

Oliver Martin, James Wilson, Reece Marsden and Nathan Sinclair all netted as South Shields Reserves beat Leam Rangers 4-2.

Redcar Athletic moved within two points of Coxhoe Athletic when they beat them 3-1 at home with a well-taken Andy Jennings hat-trick.

Coxhoe scored a late consolation through Ross Morrow with a vicious shot from a tight angle.

In the Durham Challenge Cup preliminary round, Silksworth CW lost 3-1 at Northern League side Willington.

The Hall Lane side needed just five minutes to make the breakthrough when goalkeeper Joe Clayton rushed out and did not get to the ball, allowing Michael Brown to round him and score from 14 yards.

Gavin Brown increased their lead on 35 minutes with a curling shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty box, giving Clayton no chance.

A minute before half-time, Silksworth reduced the arrears when the ball dropped into the six-yard box, and Dale Clark scored from close range.

They fought hard to level, but were killed off when Will Preston headed home a cross at the far post on 82 minutes.

Hebburn Town won through 5-3 on penalties after a hard-fought 1-1 derby draw at Wearside League leaders Jarrow.

Kris Goss’s fine strike had Jarrow ahead, but Glen Hargrave equalised.

Esh Winning won 1-0 at Crook Town, Joseph Kerry shooting home from 10 yards past keeper Niall Harrison in the 19th minute.