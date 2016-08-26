Wearside League: Silksworth excited by start under new boss Stobbart

Silksworth CW are excited for the future, despite dropping to third place after the midweek derby loss at Sunderland West End.

Silksworth entertain fifth-top Boldon CW at Silksworth Welfare Park and club secretary David Steele is delighted with the start that new manager Andy Stobbart and his backroom staff have made.

“We had a very good pre-season and have won four of the first seven league games and drawn one,” said Steele.

“Andy has made an impressive start at a higher level of football and we are very excited for our prospects this season.”

Seventeen-year-old centre-half Brandon Alderson, who has been signed on loan from Ryhope CW and has impressed well as a substitute, might start.

Boldon have let striker Andrew Jameson join Sunderland West End such is their prowess up front this season so far, with Adam Bell, James Pickering and sub Dominic Mossa all scoring in the 6-2 win last weekend.

Midfielder Dan Nolan faces a fitness test, while Daniel Symington hopes to recover from a calf problem. Defender Tom West got 50 minutes under his belt on his return at Prudhoe and played the full 90 in the midweek defeat of Windscale.

Ashbrooke Belford House travel to Coxhoe Athletic and have new assistant managers in place (Lee Haldane and Lee Harrison) after Paul Robertson stepped down for work-related matters.

They have to do without Nathan Burrell (holiday) and Connor O’Neil (injured), but have Adam Hopps, Iain Potts and Aaron Croft returning to the squad.

Coxhoe still have Kyle Morris and Steven Fothergill unavailable and Neil Charlton is an injury doubt. New midfielder Arron Sherriff comes straight into the squad.

Sunderland West End travel to Annfield Plain, who have enjoyed much better form this season. West End, fresh from a 3-1 midweek win over Silksworth, have a full squad to choose from apart from skipper Lee Smith, who is on holiday.

Seaham Red Star Reserves are at home to Stokesley SC and welcome back Mark Ruddock, Adam Hepple and Jordan Thompson.

Anthony Watson is still unavailable, due to cricket commitments. Stokesley SC have a full squad to choose from apart from Ian Danby, but Lewis Wilson faces a late fitness test.

South Shields Reserves, in second place, travel to Redcar Athletic in a battle of two of the title favourites.

The Mariners, managed by Kevin Bolam, are likely to be without experienced former Spennymoor Town striker Gavin Cogdon (hamstring), but are hopeful of having a new signing available. Midweek marksman Wayne Phillips is also available, while keeper Liam Connell is fit following shoulder surgery and Craig Baxter could also be back.

Redcar striker Andy Jennings and defender Chris Bivens should both return to the squad for a repeat of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup tie a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, Chris Bivens was given a start up front for the first time and netted twice, with his first goal coming on just six seconds, a new club record for the fastest goal scored by a Redcar Athletic player.

All three Redcar goals that day came within the first seven minutes, leaving Shields shell-shocked. Given Shields’ second-half performance, the Teessiders will be expecting a much tougher game from the off this time around.

Horden CW face a daunting trip to Cumbria to tackle Cleator Moor Celtic.

Hartlepool, with only two wins this season, entertain bottom-placed Wolviston. Pool welcome back Josh Noble for the first time this season after returning from holiday, but skipper Alex Marshall is out for a number of weeks after breaking his wrist in last week’s draw with Horden.

Paul Donaghy is out with a knee problem and Luke Naylor faces a late fitness test on his groin problem, but, on a positive note, Matty Kelsey has re-signed for the club and is in line for his first start.

Craig Weatherill and John Stephenson both return after missing last week’s win over Ashbrooke Belford House.

Wolviston have a few players returning to the squad after missing last week’s draw at Windscale.

Defender Andrew McGirr, midfielders Nick Robinson and Josh Chambers and strikers Junior Masandi and Nathan Summersgill all return from work commitments. Player-coach Chris Davidson will be missing after undergoing a minor operation on his foot.

It has not been the best of starts for Harton & Westoe, who travel to Richmond Town. “We have been that bad, so we are hopeful of turning things around quickly,” said spokesman Kevin Gibson.

They will be without the injured duo of Danny Lydon and Shaun Heads, but Jak Quantrill returns from injury and Andy Hall returns from his wedding. There will also be four new faces in the squad.

They will face a tough match as Richmond have started well. However, Michael Gunnell, Ben Darville and Liam Darville are all missing due to holidays. Jason Newall is still out injured with knee ligament damage, but centre-half Michael Elliott returns to the squad.

Leam Rangers travel to Prudhoe, who have conceded 24 goals so far.

Leam will fancy their chances, but have injury doubts over defenders Gavin Williams (foot) and Matthew Frost (wrist), as well as forward Brodie Simpson (calf).

Windscale, who travel to table-topping Jarrow, will be without four regulars, who will be attending team-mate Mike Farrer’s wedding. They will however be calling on replacements from the reserve team which plays in the Cumberland County League.

Jarrow have injury doubts over Grant Pressling, Ross McCauley, Mark Williams and Max Kirkham but are hopeful they will all be fit to join the squad.

Robbie Coleman and Martin Dawson are unavailable, but Nathan Bell should be back. Darren Morton returned for the midweek draw at Annfield Plain after missing seven games.