Wearside League: Second-half super show gives Silksworth a magnificent seven

Silksworth hit a magnificent seven in last night’s hammering of Horden CW in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League.

Incredibly, all seven goals came in the second half.

After a goalless first half, Steven Moody opened the scoring on 48 minutes. A high ball over the top beat the defence, and goalkeeper Robert Clerihew made an easy save, but the ball fell loose for Moody to poke home.

Silksworth doubled their lead in the 51st minute as the ball was knocked to the back post and Nicky Smith headed into the top corner, giving Clerihew no chance.

Nine minutes later, Silksworth made it 3-0 as goalkeeper Clerihew fumbled the high ball, then Robert Hall tapped home.

Three minutes later, Smith scored his second, then a Mark Robinson shot made it five on 78 minutes.

Moody grabbed his second on 86 minutes and the scoring was rounded off when Kieran Mitchell made it seven.

Sunderland West End were disappointed by a 3-0 defeat at Stokesley SC.

Jack Ferrell made the breakthrough on 31 minutes, converting a left-wing cross at the far post.

West End fell further behind when Ryan Rivis beat keeper Chris Smith when he gathered a good flick-on from brother Jordan Rivis and fired home.

Jordan Rivis made it three when his shot from 20 yards flew past Smith.

Seaham Red Star Reserves and Wolviston shared four goals in an entertaining game.

Yet Red Star will be rueing the loss of an early two-goal lead.

Michael Bulmer scored twice in two minutes, the first a shot which gave goalkeeper Chris Davidson no chance and then tapping in after an excellent overlap and cross by right-back Ryan Temple.

On the stroke of half-time, Wolviston halved the deficit when Michael Rainsley sidefooted in from a left-wing corner.

Then John Maddison fired past Shay Adamson to seal a share of the spoils on 68 minutes.

High-flying Boldon CA and Prudhoe Town shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

Town took the lead in the 66th minute after a penalty was awarded and Sam Mannion stepped up to convert past keeper Alan Greenan.

Two minutes later, Boldon equalised through Johnny Wightman when good interplay with Adam Bell led to Wightman shooting home from 20 yards, giving keeper Liam Blair no chance.

Harton and Westoe earned only their second point of the season in a six-goal thriller against Annfield Plain.

Harton opened the scoring when Neil Crammon, after good work from Jason Jones, fired into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Joe Longstaff.

Seven minutes later, after good pressure from Harton, Annfield Plain conceded an own goal.

Plain, though, fought back and scored two goals within eight minutes to level, the first through Kieran Gohery, after great work from Karl Malpass. Dan Walker equalised when he netted after good work from Gary Mackay.

In a great second half, Harton retook the lead when Gary Brook played a free-kick to Jones, who smashed in from 12 yards.

Chris Killeen was given a straight red card when he disputed the free-kick decision.

But, two minutes into injury time, Plain dramatically equalised at 3-3, Mackay blasting home a penalty.