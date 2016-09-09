Wearside League: Red Star Reserves target a fab Friday away to Harton and Westoe

Seaham Red Star Reserves hope to star under the Friday night lights.

Red Star head to Harton and Westoe for a 7.45pm kick-off this evening, the first Friday match of the campaign.

Seaham have Mark Ruddock retuning after missing their 2-2 midweek draw with Wolviston.

Brennan Ball is carrying a knock, but is expected to pass a late fitness test.

Keeper Aidan Vout is also added to the squad as Star look to add to their three wins and two draws in the first 10 league games.

Bottom club Harton and Westoe, hoping to attract a good crowd as they look to end their wait for a first victory, will still be without keeper Andy Hunter (groin), striker Danny Lydon and defender Ryan Stobbs (both knee ligaments), while midfielder Dale Wells serves a one-match suspension.

Shaun Heads misses through holiday, but strikers Juste Akani and Frank Ofoezie, along with defender Darren Wann, are expected to return to the squad.

Wolviston, looking for their second win of the season, are at home to Prudhoe Town and have signed two ex-Billingham Synthonia players, striker Stephen Flockett and defender Steven Baynes.

They have also landed ex-Billingham Town midfielder Stewart Bath, along with midfielder Daniel Wray from local football.

All four are expected to start, along with defender Alex Goodman who has served a one-match ban.

Table-toppers Jarrow travel to Hartlepool’s Grayfields Enclosure and are without Peter Kane (unavailable), Darren Morton, Paul Trosh and Kris Allen (injury).

They also have injury worries over Grant Pressing and Andrew Wilkinson, who face fitness tests, but add Jordan Mellish to the squad after his transfer from Harton and Westoe and hope for another new signing.

South Shields Reserves are away to Annfield Plain, while Horden CW face a daunting task at Richmond Town. Sunderland West End are without a match this weekend, giving them the chance to prepare for a testing Durham Challenge Cup visit to Northern League Division One side Seaham Red Star on Tuesday.

Ashbrooke Belford House have Mark Eggleston missing through work for their home Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup first round tie at home to Boldon CA (2pm). But they have a number of players back.

Mark Moon’s injury has cleared up and Jordan Stewart is back from his illness. Both Harry Graham and Mason Burton return from holiday.

High-flying Boldon CA have two new signings on board, with striker Liam Clark coming in from Brandon United and full -back Peter Henderson from Harton and Westoe.

Midfielders Frankie Hucks and Daniel Nolan return to action, having been on holiday, but captain Jack Lawton is still out with a damaged ligament in his left foot, facing a six-weeks absence, and striker Dominic Mossa, with leg stiffness, faces a late test.

First-choice keeper Brett Wilson will be missing for four games while on holiday, so Boldon are signing a keeper from the Sunday League as cover in Craig Redhead.

Silksworth CW will look to build on Wednesday’s confidence-boosting seven-goal romp at home to Horden CW when they cross the Pennines to tackle Cumbrian outfit Windscale.

Andrew Stobbart’s men thumped Harton and Westoe in the last round and will be confident of progressing again, despite the long journey west.

Stephen Moody, Mark Robinson, Kieron Mitchell and Steve Bagshaw all featured in midweek and are available again. In addition, goalkeeper Joe Clayton has rejoined the club and goes straight into the squad.

Windscale’s Ray Sempill, who was rested in midweek, will have a late fitness test, while 16-year-old Jordan Bowness continues to push for a starting place.

Leam Rangers have a tough tie at Cleator Moor Celtic.

Coxhoe Athletic entertain Redcar Athletic in a second round tie and have Ross Morrow and Robert Thompson unavailable. Neil Charlton and Scott Young, though, teturn to the squad.

Redcar will be taking a strong squad to Coxhoe, with Lance Skelton, David Abel, Matty Dunford, Joel Callender, Anthony Jones and Bryan Stewart, who all missed last week’s 6-1 win against Silksworth CW due to various other commitments, are all available again.