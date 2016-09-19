Wearside League: Moody blues for Annfield Plain as on-song Silksworth climb up to fifth place

Silksworth CW are up to fifth in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League following an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over Annfield Plain on Saturday.

The visitors, who have conceded 36 goals in 12 games, defended stoically until the hour mark when their defence finally gave way.

Steve Moody broke the deadlock with a clinical finish from 12 yards, but his second goal 10 minutes later was even better.

He was on the edge of the penalty area when he let fly with a tremendous effort which flashed into the net.

Any hopes Annfield Plain harboured of saving the match ended six minutes from time when Paul Muir completed the scoring from close range.

Sunderland West End just edged Seaham Red Star Reserves 2-1 at Ford Quarry.

As at Silksworth, it wasn’t until the second half that the deadlock was broken.

Gavin Grainger tapped home from three yards for the home opener, but 11 minutes later it was all square again when Ryan Temple delivered a great effort from 35 yards into the top corner of the net which gave West End goalkeeper Chris Smith little chance of saving.

With the clock ticking down, Mark Catcheside grabbed the winner for West End, his free-kick from 30 yards evading visiting goalkeeper Chay Adamson.

There was another close outcome at Prudhoe Town, where Ashbrooke Belford House squeezed out a 2-1 victory – snatching a last-minute winner.

Cameron Tait’s corner was side-footed into the net by David Wansell and Prudhoe held the lead for more than half an hour until Stephen Bogie struck from close range.

With time almost up, it looked as if the teams would share the points, but, in the 90th minute, Nathan Burrell produced a great header which Prudhoe goalkeeper Shaun Green was powerless to keep out.

Horden CW also kept their goal intact until the second period but eventually went down 3-0 against Wolviston at Hartlepool’s Grayfields Enclosure.

Josh Chambers stabbed the ball home, wide of Colliers’ goalkeeper Robert Clerihew, on 55 minutes and when Ryan Hebb and Junior Masandi scored within the space of two minutes, there was no way back for Horden, who remain second-bottom.

Jarrow continue to lead the table by five points after they came from behind to deliver a 5-1 defeat on South Tyneside neighbours Harton and Westoe.

Shaun Heads temporarily raised the visitors’ hopes of a first win, but once Steve Graham equalised, Jarrow were rampant – with Kris Goss again outstanding.

He scored his side’s four second-half goals and Jarrow have now notched up 34, and conceded only eight, in 12 games.

Richmond Town are second after defeating Boldon CA in a top-three clash.

Stephen Butterworth gave the Yorkshiremen the perfect start, scoring with an overhead kick after only two minutes, but it wasn’t until 10 minutes from the end that Michael Elliott wrapped up three crucial points.

Boldon CA stay third and Redcar Athletic are fourth after their 7-1 demolition of Leam Rangers.

Surprisingly, Leam scored first through Gavin Williams, but, following Lance Skelton’s equaliser, it was one-way traffic.

Anthony Jones rifled a hat-trick to steer Redcar home, with Brian Stewart, Sam Webster and Michael Woodhouse also on target.

Coxhoe Athletic are sixth and made the long journey back from Cleator Moor Celtic with a valuable point in the bag.

Callum Birdsall fired into an empty net for Celtic on 13 minutes, but Coxhoe’s early pressure was rewarded with Mykel Somerson levelling at 1-1 following a corner.

Alex Marshall (2) and Dale Campion eased Hartlepool to a 3-1 victory over South Shields Reserves and Stokesley SC comfortably saw off Windscale 3-0.

The Rivis brothers shared the three goals. Ryan struck twice and Jordan was also on target.