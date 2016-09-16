Wearside League: High-flying Boldon CA hope for keeper boost after five-game absence

Third-top Boldon CA have made an impressive start to the season and travel to fellow high-fliers Richmond Town in tomorrow’s match of the day.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa is hoping to have first-choice keeper Brett Wilson back from holiday after missing the last five games, while defenders Aron Burn and Aaron Williams both return after missing last weekend’s cup triumph.

Striker Dominic Mossa is fit to play after missing five games with a hamstring problem, but Boldon’s manager is holding his breath on striker and top scorer Adam Bell, who was carried off last Saturday with a sprained foot.

Central midfielder Daniel Nolan is on holiday, but striker James Pickering is back from a three-match ban.

Second-top Richmond have goalkeeper Karl Latcham still suspended, so Adam Cunningham stands in.

Centre-halves Mark Edzes and Sam Grainger are major doubts with shin and ankle injuries, but Michael Layfield returns from cricket commitments.

Mark Hemingway is missing due to work commitments and forward Ben Darville returns after a long-term groin injury, along with Colin Anderson who missed last week’s Windscale trip.

Seaham Red Star Reserves will look to leapfrog eighth-placed Sunderland West End by winning tomorrow’s attractive clash at Ford Quarry.

Red Star have Anthony Watson returning now that cricket season is over.

Michael Bulmer, with 12 goals in his last 13 appearances, is a slight injury doubt, otherwise a full squad is available as Seaham look to follow on from last week’s win at Harton and Westoe.

Ryan Temple and Callum Short return after missing last week.

Ashbrooke Belford House, looking to build on Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Hartlepool, travel to Prudhoe Town, but they miss two players.

Connor O’Neil is injured and Marc Egglestone is working. But Shaun Fisk returns and new signings Dan Lowson and Kyle Sumner will look to make a similar impact to their midweek displays.

Silksworth CW, beaten in the Durham Challenge Cup in midweek, will seek a seventh league win in 11 games when they host Annfield Plain.

Coxhoe Athletic are away to Cleator Moor Celtic and have Chris Baxter, Neil Charlton and Steven Fothergill unavailable.

However, Ross Morrow, Robert Thompson and Mitchell McKenna-Little return, after missing last week’s defeat to Redcar Athletic.

Leam Rangers welcome Redcar Athletic to their Hilltop home with a full squad to choose from, with no suspensions or injuries.

Rangers are boosted by the return of skipper Nicki Langston and Steven Edwards.

Athletic wing-back Sam Webster, who picked up a foot injury in last week’s 4-2 cup victory against Coxhoe Athletic and was unable to train on Monday night, could be fit to travel.

Lance Skelton should return to the squad after being unavailable for the past fortnight, but Skelton’s return may mean either new signing Charlie Raby or Nathan Mohan, who both came on as substitutes against Coxhoe, having to settle for a place in the Reserves.

Leaders Jarrow host neighbours Harton and Westoe.

Darren Morton, Ross McCauley and Mark Williams are all out injured, while Kris Allen and Grant Pressling are unavailable.

But Jarrow have Stevie Graham, Andy Wilkinson and Josh Allen back after missing the midweek Durham Challenge Cup tie against Hebburn Town.

New signing Jordon Mellish, impressive in midweek, is available for his first home league game with the Perth Green outfit.

Wolviston travel to second-bottom Horden CW and have club skipper and central defender Shaun Gregory returning after his holidays, alongside keeper Jon McLone.

New signing Nathan Bonar, a central defender who has Northern and Wearside League experience, will make his debut. Utility player John Maddison and defender Daniel Wray miss out because of holidays.

Hartlepool travel to South Shields Reserves and welcome back skipper Alex Marshall, Kieron Campbell and Sam Cook from injuries. Luke Naylor and Joe Osbourne also return, while former player Rob Hammond has rejoined the club.

Stokesley SC entertain Windscale and should have a full squad available, except Brad Warrior, who has work commitments.