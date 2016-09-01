Wearside League: Fisk to the rescue as Ashbrooke Belford House fight back for late point

Ashbrooke Belford House rescued a late point in a 3-3 thriller against Redcar Athletic at Silksworth Welfare Park last night.

Belford scored either side of half-time to take command.

Nathan Burrell made the breakthrough with a penalty, then Shaun Fisk doubled the lead with a shot from just inside the box.

But Redcar rallied strongly, scoring three goals in 25 minutes to turn the game around.

Ben Wood fired past goalkeeper Nathan Brown to cut the deficit, then a brace from Joel Callender put the visitors 3-2 up.

But, with four minutes to go, Fisk equalised at 3-3 when his shot was driven past keeper Barry Wright.

Boldon CA maintained their super start with a seventh win in nine games, 3-1 at Seaham Red Star Reserves.

Boldon raced into an eighth minute lead when Adam Bell cut in from the left and chipped into the top corner, giving goalkeeper Aiden Vout no chance.

They doubled their lead on 28 minutes when Adam Byrne slammed home after Vout parried a Jack Young shot.

Boldon scored their third goal after a scramble in the Seaham goalmouth, with the ball falling to Jonny Wightman, who fired in from 18 yards.

With two minutes to go, Seaham scored a consolation goal when an excellent 25-yarder from Brandon Cook flew past goalkeeper Brett Wilson.

Sunderland West End came from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Horden CW at Grayfields in Hartlepool.

Horden led on two minutes when a cross hit Darren Atkinson’s knee to wrongfoot keeper Christopher Smith.

They doubled their lead on 76 minutes through Kieran Voss, whose shot flew into the bottom corner of the net past keeper Smith.

West End then staged a dramatic fightback. Six minutes from time, David Keithley scored from close range after a corner, and then, in the last minute, a penalty was awarded which Mark Catcheside duly converted.

Silksworth CW maintained their fine start to the season with a 4-0 romp at Stokesley SC.

Coxhoe Athletic comfortably won 3-1 at Wolviston, with Ross Morrow firing a hat-trick.

They were ahead on 20 minutes when Morrow scored with an unstoppable shot.

Coxhoe doubled their lead when Morrow swept home, but Wolviston pulled a goal back when Andrew McGirr rose highest in the box to head home at the far post.

With a minute left, Athletic broke and the ball was fed through to Morrow, who scored his third of the night.

South Shields Reserves lost 1-0 at Prudhoe Town, who bagged the only goal on the 50th minute, Aaron Fletcher latching onto a through ball and poking it past keeper Curtis Richardson.

Annfield Plain were beaten 2-1 by impressive visitors Richmond Town.

Scott Ryan and, in the 88th minute, Alex Caisley did the damage, with Jake Hall replying from 12 yards, following a right-wing cross.

Leaders Jarrow won 3-0 at Leam Rangers, with Darren Morton twice converting crosses from Kai Elliott. Paul Burrell finished the scoring off with a good finish.