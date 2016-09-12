Wearside League: Cumbrians put the Wind up Silksworth in Alan Hood Charity Cup setback

Silksworth CW crashed out of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup when they succumbed to Windscale in Cumbria on Saturday.

The Wearsiders defended stoically in the first round until midway during the opening half when poor defending cost them dearly.

A long cross into the box wasn’t dealt with and Shaun Pollen was left with a simple tap-in.

With only a minute remaining of the opening period, Silksworth conceded the second goal at a crucial time.

Darren Donald robbed a defender outside the penalty area and gave goalkeeper Jonathan Williamson no chance with a clinical finish.

Any hopes Silksworth harboured of getting back into the tie just about ended after 65 minutes. Jordan Livingstone headed onto Laurie Black and he thundered the ball past Williamson from fully 25 yards to cement a 3-0 win.

Boldon CA edged Ashbrooke Belford House 3-1 at Silksworth, despite conceding an early advantage to their hosts.

With only 12 minutes gone, Mark Moon headed past Boldon goalkeeper Carl Canavan from a corner, but the visitors quickly turned the tables.

Shaun Bell buried a 25th minute shot past keeper Nathan Brown from inside the 18-yard area and soon afterwards, he did even better, driving the ball home from outside the penalty box.

At 2-1 in Boldon’s favour, it was still anyone’s game. Ashbrooke pushed players forward in a bid to take the tie into extra time.

However, they left the way open for Lee Pickering to book Boldon’s place in round two with his goal on 89 minutes.

Cleator Moor Celtic are also into the next stage after they comprehensively defeated Leam Rangers 4-0.

Callum Birdsall’s 27th-minute header had Leam chasing the game and worse was to follow when Dan Little converted a 43rd-minute penalty.

Luke Close added a third goal 19 minutes from time and, in the final minute, Little despatched his second spot-kick of the afternoon past goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite.

Coxhoe Athletic bowed out to Redcar Athletic in a top-six clash.

Tom Maddison raised the hopes of Athletic with his clinical finish after just six minutes, but the Seasiders roared back, scoring three times in 15 pre-interval minutes.

After half an hour, Brian Stewart converted a good move and three minutes later Lewis Wood put Redcar in front for the first time.

Then, a minute from the break, Andrew Jennings claimed a third goal for Redcar.

Michael Woodhouse added a fourth eight minutes into the second period and, although Chris Foster reduced the deficit, the Seasiders were never under threat and ended comfortably 4-2 ahead.

Horden CW’s woes continued when they were hit with a 9-1 thrashing at Richmond Town in the league and they remain second-bottom.

There was no indication at the halfway stage, though, of the goals avalanche which was to follow.

Indeed, it was the Colliers who scored first through Kieran Voss, but once Connor Lyon levelled with his first-ever goal for the Yorkshire club, it was all downhill.

Stephen Butterworth and Kallum Holbrook had Richmond 3-1 up at the interval and another six goals flowed during the second period.

The Colliers couldn’t cope with in-form Scott Ryan and he added another four goals to his growing number. Colin Anderson and Holbrook completed the rout.

Jarrow continue to lead the field and now have a five-point lead over Boldon CA, with the teams each having played 11 games.

The South Tynesiders’ ninth success came at Hartlepool, who were first to strike through John Stephenson.

Dean Black levelled and, in the 45th minute, Paul Burrell converted a direct free-kick for what proved to be Jarrow’s winner.

South Shields Reserves and Annfield Plain shared the spoils in an eight-goal thriller at Derwent Park.

David Foley, with a brace, Stephen Ramsey and Ollie Martin netted for the Mariners, with Connor Brown (2), Dan Maddison and Callum Boakes on target for Annfield.

Wolviston won for only the second time in 11 attempts, to move up to fourth from bottom, ahead of basement side Harton and Westoe, Horden CW and Leam Rangers.

It wasn’t until the 89th minute that the first goal was scored when Junior Masandi beat visiting Prudhoe Town goalkeeper Liam Blair.

The game was into the seventh minute of added time when Stuart Bath broke clear to make it two and, in the 99th minute, Masandi scored again to complete a 3-0 win.

That so much time was added on was partly due to a hold-up on the hour mark. Prudhoe’s Cameron Tate’s tackle led to a brawl and he was shown a straight red card.

Wolviston’s Andrew McGirr received a second yellow and he, too, was sent off.