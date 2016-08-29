Wearside League: Catcheside makes his mark as the late, late hero in epic West End triumph

Sunderland West End secured all three points in a nine-goal thrill-a-minute game at Annfield Plain on Saturday.

The Wearsiders, who were behind three times, emerged 5-4 winners when they scored the last goal in the final minute at Derwent Park.

Silksworth CW (red) take possession against Boldon CA on Saturday. Picture by Kevin Brady

Kai Hewitson’s brace had Plain comfortable, but, before the break, Michael McCabe halved the deficit.

George McCain levelled from the spot for West End, but Annfield regained the initiative courtesy of Gary Mackay’s strole.

West End hit back through McCain to level at 3-3. A Mackay free-kick made it 4-3 to Plain, but, in a rip-roaring finish, Mark Catcheside equalised and then became the Quarrymen’s hero as he fired in the winner on 90 minutes.

Ashbrooke Belford House were also involved in a nine-goal classic, but Coxhoe Athletic took the points by edging home 5-3 to maintain their impressive start.

A Robert Thompson hat-trick was the feature of the home side’s first-half performance and they turned around with a three-goal cushion.

Aiden Hart was their other marksmen, with Ashbrooke managing only one goal, scored by Adam Hopps.

By the 52nd minute, though, the Sunderland outfit were right back in the game following strikes by Mark Moon and Shaun Fisk.

Coxhoe then dimmed Ashbrooke’s hopes when they made it 5-3, with David Gibson scoring. Harry Graham cut the arrears to just one goal, making it all to play for in the closing stages.

Coxhoe, though, held firm to secure a fifth win in seven games.

Silksworth CW slipped to eighth place after a 2-1 defeat at home to Boldon CA.

Dominic Mossa gave the South Tynesiders a perfect start when his free-kick took a deflection past goalkeeper Jonathan Williamson with only five minutes gone.

Right on half-time, Boldon made it two as Shaun Graham drove home from 15 yards, leaving the Colliers with a formidable second-half challenge.

It wasn’t until the 89th minute that James Cook threw the hosts a lifeline, but his strike came too late and Boldon safely saw out time.

Seaham Red Star Reserves shared the points in a 2-2 draw with Stokesley SC, who are beginning to find their feet after being relegated from the Ebac Northern League last season.

Jordan Thompson rounded goalkeeper Jonathan Kinson to give Seaham an early lead, which they held until the half-hour mark.

The visitors then scored twice in a minute, with Chris Lynas and Ryan Rivis both beating Star goalkeeper Matthew Mustard.

With an hour gone, Seaham’s hopes rose when Michael Bulmer delivered a clinical finish wide of Kinson, but, despite mounting a late offensive, they were unable to produce a winning goal.

Jarrow continue to set the pace at the top of the table and they made it six wins and a draw from eight games when they saw off Windscale 2-0 at Perth Green.

Darren Morton had only been on the field a few minutes when he tapped in a Max Kirkham cross after 28 minutes and the substitute celebrated again a minute from the end, scoring the second decisive goal from close range to secure all three points.

Richmond Town are second, three points behind Jarrow with a game in hand.

They were the biggest scorers of the day as they put eight goals past Harton and Westoe, who have taken only one point from five matches.

Scott Ryan rifled a hat-trick, Callum Holbrook bagged a brace and Colin Anderson, Dan Kearsley and Mikey Elliott added to the woes of Harton, who have now conceded 23 goals in just five games.

South Shields Reserves are fifth-top, despite suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at Redcar Athletic, for whom Michael Woodhouse (2), David Abel and Brian Stewart beat Mariners’ goalkeeper Liam Connell.

Wolviston were also on the receiving end of a big defeat as they crashed 5-1 at Hartlepool, whose star was 17 year-old John Stephenson, who completed a first-half hat-trick.

Although Wolviston, who have leaked 27 goals in seven games, pulled a goal back thanks to David Johnson, their hopes ended when Jamie Tumilty and Matty Gardner added further goals for Pool.

Prudhoe Town edged past Leam Rangers 3-1 when Stephen Foster and Kosta Sada (2) struck. The visitors’ only success was credited to Alan Mulholland when they trailed 2-0.

Horden CW’s long trip to Cleator Moor Celtic was postponed with the visitors unable to field a team, citing injuries after the hectic start to the season.