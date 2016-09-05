Wearside League: Ashbrooke Belford House humbled by struggling Harton in Shipowners’ Cup shock

Ashbrooke Belford House were red-hot favourites when they met hapless Harton and Westoe in the TWR Shipowners’ Cup at Silksworth on Saturday.

But the South Tynesiders, who managed just one point from their first seven league games during which they conceded 29 goals, produced the shock result of the season.

Two goals in the opening 27 minutes set Ashbrooke back on their heels and it was all over when Harton completed a 3-0 victory five minutes from time.

Josh Rogers produced a wonder strike in the 12th minute which gave goalkeeper Nathan Brown no chance.

He was back again before the half hour was up, finding the middle of the net.

Although Ashbrooke worked hard, their chances of coming back into the game ended as Gareth Brookes drove in a third goal just before the end.

Seaham Red Star Reserves and South Shields Reserves were involved in a five-goal thriller which ended in the Mariners’ favour.

With 15 minutes gone, Reece Maddison delivered a tremendous shot from 35 yards which gave home goalkeeper Chay Adamson no chance.

Seaham were back in the tie a minute into the second period as Mark Ruddick tapped in from close-range.

Back came the Mariners and, when Ryan Bolam ran through, he fired wide of Adamson. In the 69th minute, it was all square once again as Michael Bulmer headed into the net from a corner.

From then on, it was end-to-end.

With just seven minutes remaining, substitute James Wilson came up trumps for the Mariners when his shot took a deflection into the net to clinch a 3-2 victory.

There was another big score at Redcar Athletic, but, unfortunately for Silksworth CW, the Seasiders grabbed six of the seven goals.

The Colliers faced an uphill battle after they conceded three times in the opening 21 minutes.

Sam Webster was a sixth-minute marksman and Andy Jennings quickly bagged a brace.

Immediately after the restart, James Cook threw Silksworth a lifeline, but his goal was only temporary respite and Redcar made it six as Jennings completed a hat-trick and Michael Woodhouse also netted.

Horden CW are experiencing problems and they crashed to an eight-goal thrashing at high-flying Coxhoe Athletic.

The Colliers held their own until the 23rd minute, but, from then on, it was one-way traffic in more ways than one.

The goals flowed from Ross Morrow (4), Robert Thompson, Mitchell McKenna, Bobby Goudrie and Chris Foster.

Horden ended with only eight players on the field. Ashley Griffiths and Chris Garthwaite were red-carded in the first half and in the second Keiran Voss also received his marching orders.

Sunderland West End edged home 1-0 against Leam Rangers at Ford Quarry.

The only goal came on 21 minutes when Mark Catcheside was left with a simple tap-in for West End’s winner.

Leaders Jarrow surprisingly went out at Stokesley SC, who had managed only two wins in their opening nine matches.

But they produced a winning performance, with Ryan Rivis and Callum Wilson the marksmen. Just before the end, Max Kirkham pulled a goal back for the South Tynesiders – but Stokesley held on for a 2-1 success.

Bradley Dryden’s brace set Windscale up for a 3-1 victory at home to Prudhoe Town.

Mattie Henry gave Prudhoe a lift with his 60th-minute header, but any hopes the Kimberley Park men harboured wilted on 85 minutes when Darren Donald scored a wonder goal.

He picked the ball up in his own half, went past numerous players and then walked the ball into an empty net.

Scott Ryan was in scintillating form when Richmond Town put eight goals past Annfield Plain.

He rifled four of them, with Kallum Holbrook and Stephen Butterworth both scoring twice. Annfield’s consolation came from Jake Hall when they trailed by three goals.

In the only TWR Bifolds Wearside League game to be played, Boldon CA recovered from a two-goal deficit to gain a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool.

Craig Wetherall was a first-half scorer for Pool and Ashley Clark doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second period.

Shaun Carroll led Boldon’s fightback and John Gage headed in the equaliser.