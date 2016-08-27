Sunderland Sunday League: Wharton’s the Board master as Potters are sent crashing out of League Cup

The Board Inn caused a major upset in the Hendersons Butchers League Cup first round, toppling Premier contenders TS Potters 6-4.

Star man Micky Wharton was in devastating form, notching two great goals.

Fryatt and Clarke pulled Potters level, but Board Inn took advantage of slack defending and found the net through Fletcher, Lloyd, New and Dagg.

Davey Keithley fire a quick brace late on, but Board Inn finished comfortable winners.

Wearmouth CW Juniors looked on course for victory after Reece Young and two-goal new signing Alhajeri had them 3-0 up.

But hosts Washington New Tavern had other ideas and totally dominated the second half. Dylan Phipps grabbed a goal from the kick-off and star man Shaun Davies scored an tremendous hat trick to sink Wearmouth 4-3.

Victoria Gardens pipped neighbours Hendon 6-5 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Gardens were cruising after “Busta” Paul and Humble had them 2-0 up, but Hendon fought back and Clayton Davis smashed an impressive brace to level it up.

Paul fired home a penalty to put the Vics 3-2 ahead late on, but Newby had the last laugh and his effort flew past Collins. Vics had the last word, squeezing home in the shoot-out.

Millfield Oddies were gutted to go out, despite scoring six goals away from home.

Jolly Potters just edged this classic cup encounter 7-6, with four-goal Paul Webster supported by Warren Cassap (2) and Lewis Dodd.

Dylan Jardin was star man for Oddies, hitting a hat-trick, with David Laing (2) and Scott Goodacre also on target.

Hylton Castle TWR demolished Third Division Silksworth Catholic Club 8-0.

Callum Hodgson fired four well-taken goals and Lee Cresswell added a brace before the break.

Catholic Club were under constant pressure and TWR increase their lead with strikes from Gav Dorwood, and Mark Cresswell. Donkin and Smart shone for the Silksworth side.

Southwick’s good form continues with a thumping 9-0 win over poor The Stumble Inn.

“Chip” Bulmer and James Mitchell both plundered trebles, backed by David Dixon (2) and man of the match Nath Cummings.

Even with the intervention of player-manager Paul Taylor, Thorney Close did not have enough to beat plucky New Town in a nine-goal thriller.

New Town’s Elliot Salicki capped an impressive display with a brace and the man of the match award.

Kris Johnson replied for Thorney with a double of his own, but further goals from Semmence, King and Collard put New Town on top.

Thorney, creditably, staged a final push and managed a couple of goals, through Taylor and Jackson, but New Town held on to progress 5-4.

TC Plastics recorded another convincing win, with Grange Park put to the sword.

Farquhar, Stokoe, Corey Bell and a hat-trick from Luke Bell clinched a 6-1 triumph, with Liam Grimes replying.

Ryhope Foresters’ Premier class was evident against Third Division TC.

They ran out 7-0 winners, courtesy of a Kieran Davies hat-trick and further strikes from Laverick, Young, Armstrong and Edmundson. McKenzie shone for TC.