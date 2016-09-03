Sunderland Sunday League: Webster a wonder as Jolly Potters storm back for thrilling win over Willow Pond

Jolly Potters edged a nine-goal First Division thriller against Willow Pond at Hylton Road.

Willow thought they had done enough after scoring four goals via Kyle Reay, Stuart Lawrence and a double from star man Chris Brown.

But the Potters had their own goal heroes as Paul Webster hit a treble, followed by efforts from Adam McQuillan and Anth Rivers to snatch a 5-4 win late on. Jack Purvis starred for Potters.

The Lansdowne chalked up another win, 3-2 against Redhouse Last Orders.

Luke Taylor, John Hope-Hindmarsh and sub Connor Glendenning hit the goals for Tom Smith’s lads, with Ryan Morse and Neil McNulty replying.

Hope-Hindmarsh has since played his last game for the Lansdowne. He was spotted on his way to Willow Pond but soon made his way to Oddies when he knew they were interested in his signature.

Dan Snowdon hit a late goal for Oddies, but it wasn’t enough for them to top dominant Hendon.

The visitors won 3-1 thanks to strikes from Brad Davis, Owen Imeson and Lee Welsh. Keeper David Brown stood out for Oddies.

Fraser New and Michael Hackett saw red for the Board Inn and this let The Stumble Inn steal a point in a 3-3 draw.

The home side were cruising through goals from Michael Wharton (2) and Clarke Sanderson, but, after the two kids were sent for an early bath, Stumble Inn netted three times to earned an unlikely draw.

Victoria Gardens recorded another convincing win, with Ryhope Top House suffering a 7-1 defeat.

David “Busta” Paul and Martin Hope both scored twice, with Dean “Macho” Machin replying.

Vics increased their lead and won the game as Kevin Humble and a Callum Hope brace finished the scoring.

Jake Moan starred, with Ryan Wood top man for Top House.

Hendon Athletic were dominant throughout at New Town, but a few changes near the end saw them concede sloppy goals to finish only 7-5 winners in Division Two.

Micky “Moose” Donaldson was in fine form and grabbed a great hat-trick. Chris Rowntree found the net again for Hendon and star man Shaun “Gunner” Graham bagged two well-taken goals.

Josh Winlow hit two crackers for the hosts and, after Jesse Cutter made it seven for Athletic, Scott King caught the visitors’ defence napping and bagged a consolation hat-trick.

The Promenade surprised neutrals with a decent 5-3 win over Washington Colliery.

Luke Cassidy, Paul Muir, Nathan Stavers and a brace from Chris Platten did the business for the hosts.

Pennywell Comrades took advantage of the poor lad who had to be stand-in keeper for Mill View CIU.

Andy Hutchinson notched a hat-trick from defence for Pennywell, but Mill View hit back with fine efforts from David Raeper and Jack Oughton.

Pennywell’s Tom Gunter-Heard and Matty Hopps fired past keeper Richardson to go 5-2 up before Jake McDermott scored another for the hosts.

The Stella continue their perfect start to the season with a 4-0 defeat of Martin Telfer Carpets.

Kris Lawton scored twice, then Lewis Monaghan and Martin Rutter found the net. Carpets couldn’t get out of second gear against a side inspired by Gavin Teasdale.

Brad Timm and John Max Brannen had Sunderland Railway Club two up early on.

But Washington New Tavern rallied strongly as Martin Green (2), Chris Trewitt and Craig Neal sealed a 4-2 victory.

Lakeside SSC are struggling so far this season and it was easy pickings for The Cherry Tree as they hammered them 6-0.

Carl Longstaff bagged a treble, as did Liam Middlemas, to take the points. Lakeside have the Chester Road Cafu back soon, but they need him sooner rather than later.