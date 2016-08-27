Sunderland Sunday League: Rowntree’s tasty treat can’t stop seven-goal mauling for Hendon Athletic

Not even a 50-yard screamer from Chris “Rockstar” Rowntree could save Hendon Athletic from a 7-3 Second Division defeat at well-drilled Washington Colliery.

The home side soon overturned Hendon’s early lead with goals from Elliot and Mould. Emery and Young made it four, as Athletic claimed offside in vain, but Jesse Cutter and Micky Connor reduced the gap.

Impressive Colliery took advantage of poor marking to seal victory, with Day, Roberts and McIntyre netting.

The Promenade and Pennywell Comrades served up an exciting 3-3 draw.

Paul Muir found his shooting boots and grabbed a brace for Promenade, but Paul Corlett’s double drew Comrades level. Pennywell took the lead with Jon Glenwright’s goal, but Steven Morris popped up from the back to level.

Park View celebrated their 8-1 Third Division victory over Millfield Free Gardeners Arms like a World Cup win as they found three points hard to come by last season.

Robson started the scoring and further goals from Southern (2), Callaghan (2), Robinson (2) and Peverley made it eight. Croucher replied for Gardeners.

The only Premier Division game saw O’Brien Waste Recycling draw 2-with SR Dons.

Lewis Herron and McDonald had Dons 2-0 up and cruising, but the introduction of subs Steven Anderson and David Fairs proved masterful as both notched to earn the top-flight newcomers a point.

Ashbrooke Sports Club took top spot in Division One following a solid 4-0 defeat of The Royal Marine.

Micky Brown continued his fine start to the season with another left-foot rocket into the bottom corner. Brown then won a penalty but was denied by a fine save by man of the match Marc Robison.

Robison made a string of stops, but Nathan Renton beat him on the hour with a great header. Jordan Ridley finished cleanly to hit the third, then played a one-two with Lewis Collinson, who rounded the keeper to make it 4-0.

In the Hendersons Butchers League Cup, Willow Pond needed penalties to get past Redhouse Last Orders, after a 1-1 draw.

Andy Hubbard’s early Willow opener was cancelled out just before half-time by Neil McNulty. The game fizzled out to a draw, before the home side won the shoot-out 5-4.

Jack Bennett missed the important spot kick for Last Orders and is now banned from the local area.

Sunderland Railway Club could have won 20-0 but for poor finishing.

However, they did chalk up an impressive 13-0 win at Railway Tavern.

Bryan Wood hit five goals, with Max Brannen (3), Dan Callaghan (2), Gary Tyzack and Dan Tough also among the goals. Keeper Martin Wilkinson starred for depleted Tavern.

The Dolphin were like a fish out of water when they came up against AFC Wearside.

The Gollagly brothers were on form as James earned star man and Daniel hit a double to set Wearside on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Howat scored a screamer to give Dolphin hope, but Donnelly and Ritson made sure of Wearside’s win.

Davey Raeper hit the only goal in a dire affair as Mill View CIU edged out Penshaw CC 1-0.

Mill View’s midfield maestro found the net with a searching effort with just a few minutes to go. Liam Binks starred for Penshaw, with Sean Lynch best for the hosts.

Oddies claimed an easy 5-0 win at Westmount to clinch a second round tie against Washington Colliery.

Daz Green was back to his best, firing a hat-trick and Keiran Fleming scored a couple after coming off the bench.

An Andy Place hat-trick sent Farringdon Detached crashing out of the cup as the RCA Grangetown Florists striker was in fine form.

Jake Baker did have Farringdon in front, but Place was on fire to turn it around for a 3-1 RCA success.

The Stella dominated Wear United in a 6-1 win.

Gavin Teasdale hit five goals, with Martin Rutter rounding off the scoring. Mark Doleman fired United’s consolation.

Myers just scraped together the bare 11 to face new boys The Park, but it wasn’t a problem as they demolished them 9-1.

Star man Kyle Sumner hit his first of the season, quickly followed by a McEwan goal. Brad Wilson replied for Park to shock Myers, but, in the second half, Thompson hit a hat trick and Gav Nesbitt found the net four times to compete the rout.

James Knight hit the only goal as Martin Telfer Carpets edged through at The Victory Club. Thompson shone for Victory, with Henderson star man for the visitors.

Premier outfit The Ashbrooke were too good for Second Division visitors Cherry Tree as they ran out 5-0 winners.

Dean Smith hit a hat-trick, followed by goals from Clarke and Atkinson. Connor McKenzie stood out for Cherry Tree.

Farringdon ISL eased into the next round with an easy 4-1 win over Ryhope Top House.

Johnson, Pattison, March and Thompson found the net for Farringdon, with Dean Machin replying.