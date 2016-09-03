Sunderland Sunday League: Newcomers Park off the mark in drama for first league success

Newcomers The Park recorded their first win in the league after edging Westmount by the odd goal in five in Division Three.

Anthony Coonan, Connor Gales and Josh Johnstone steered The Park home, with Westmount’s fightback only mustering two goals from Stephen Dixon. Aiden King starred for Park, with keeper Lloyd Simpson best for the hosts.

TC secured their first win of the season, a relatively easy 5-2 success at Millfield Free Gardeners Arms.

Dan Padget (2), Peter Naisry, Matthew Mckenzie and Paul Wilkinson did the damage, while Jack Croucher bagged a double for Gardeners.

It was men against boys as mighty Silksworth Catholic Club walloped poor Wearmouth CW Juniors 12-5.

Dan Pattison hit five goals and Brent Brooke three, with Darren Davie, Dean Smart, star man Decklyn Hutchinson and Gavin McAnaney all firing past Patrick Crombie in the Wearmouth goal.

Wearmouth at least managed five goals of their own past keeper Calum Bannan, courtesy of Reece Young (2), Chris Hollern, Richard Lee and Dan Hardy.

Millfield Oddies were involved in another goal fest as they claimed three more points in a 6-4 thriller at Ryhope New Railway.

Hat tricks from Tony “Mars” Barrs and Chris Robins earned Oddies the points, with Jordan Sweeney, Robbie Middlebrook, Myles Nelson and Paul Jackson replying.

Park View were brought down to earth after the previous week’s impressive win as Grange Park were rampant in a 5-2 away victory.

Robert Robson and Jordon Southern hit early goals for View, but the plaudits went to Grange Park as Shaun Fisk (2), Liam and Ryan Grimes and Adam Muldown turned it around

Railway Tavern suffered another defeat, 5-1 to visitors of Penshaw CC, who are up to fourth place.

Aaron Brennan grabbed a hat-trick to spark Penshaw, with Liam Binks and Joe Bignall also netting, while Philip Gowland starred. Railway’s Jake Moan hit a last-minute stunner to give his mates something to talk about.

Star man Richard Morton is due to have a statue erected in his honour after he fired Wear United’s winning goal in a 1-0 victory over lacklustre Dolphin. Karl Hodgson shone in vain for Dolphin.

Captain marvel Kyle Sumner earned star man for Myers with a fine performance and a goal to match in the Premier Division.

But neighbours Hylton Castle TWR came out on top, winning 5-1, with Liam Laidler’s hat-trick supported by efforts from Marc Moon and Tommy Callaghan. Callum Hodgson was star man.

TS Potters managed to burst the bubble for the Southwick faithful as they recorded a hard-fought 4-1 win.

Jamie Bond, James Cassidy, Danny Martin and Daley Clark inspired the Potters before Shaun McGregor hit Southwick’s consolation.

Andrew Gartland starred for Potters, with Nathan Cummings best for the visitors.

Farringdon Detached rallied brilliantly to earned a well-deserved point in a 3-3 draw at Ryhope Foresters, after being behind for most of the game.

Jordan Wolfendale’s double and a Jake Baker strike cancelled out Foresters’ efforts. Carl Burns shone.

Farringdon ISL made easy work of The Ashbrooke on the 3G at Silksworth, cruising to a 7-2 win.

Hat-tricks from Bryan Norton and Luke Richardson, plus an Ian Redman goal, gave Farra the win. Dean Smith and Neil Atkinson replied.

Steven Anderson’s double was not enough for O’Brien Waste Management as RCA Grangetown Florists’ experience helped them home 4-2.

Andy Place hit a brace to cancel the home side’s advantage, then John Turvey and stalwart Gaz Hill sealed Florists’ success.

Anthony Potts stood out for Florists.