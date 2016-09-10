Sunderland Sunday League: Mill View’s Lynch mob make County Cup progress in convincing style

Sean Lynch got Mill View CIU off to a great start by scoring in the opening minute of their Durham County Sunday Cup opener.

He went on to finish with a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Ryton The Cross.

Mark Conlin and Stephen Conlin scored the other two goals.

The Royal Marine hit six at Easington Southside to dump them out.

Man of the match Marc Lund hit a double, then Wilkinson and Richardson increased their lead before the break.

Southside replied twice just after the interval, but further goals from Collins and Raeburn made sure of a 6-2 Marine win.

Premier Division Siksworth Paragon edged Thorney Close Inn out 4-3 in an all-Sunderland tie.

Rhys Antliff and Lewis Lynn both scored doubles for Paragon, with George McCain man of the match.

Gary Barnfather, Paul Taylor and Kyle Gibson replied, with David Robinson star man.

Hendon Athletic had to battle throughout to get past West Auckland Club, winning 3-2.

Chris Rowntree got the breakthrough for Hendon, finishing a great move. West knocked at the door, but keeper Chapman kept them at bay.

The visitors levelled in the second half, but Hendon got back in front with a glorious header from Shaun Conlon. The visitors equalised again, after a disputed decision, but Athletic had the last laugh as waves of attacks paid off when Conlon lashed home the winner in the dying seconds.

Premier Division quality was on show as TS Potters hit double figures against Craghead Legion.

Star man Kieron Martin fired five goals to get them on their way to a 12-0 rout. Cassidy (2), Edmundson, Bond (2), Fryatt and Greener also netted.

The Cherry Tree made easy work of Horden Cricket Club in a 5-1 win. Longstaff, Middlemas, Arthurs, Smith and Wilson all found the net.

Park View made hard work of their entertaining 5-4 win over Ushaw Moor Cricket Club.

Their gaffer opted to play a second string side but now he has a headache after they got the win.

The lead went back and forth, but Connor Varley’s hat-trick and and a brace from super sub Jack Callaghan won the day.

Andy Place hit his usual hat-trick for RCA Grangetown Florists to secure a 3-1 success in an all-Sunderland tie against the Victory Club.

Liam Littlemore replied, with Reuben Thompson their top performer, but RCA were too strong overall.

Redhouse Last Orders convincingly outgunned Willow Pond 6-0.

Star man Neil McNulty hit four goals, with Andy Arnold bagging a brace.

O’Brien Waste Recycling battled hard to come out on top 6-3 at a tough Witton Gilbert Club side.

It was 3-3 at the interval, with Anderson, Brazier and Grant netting for O’Brien. The visitors, though, dominated the second half to run out good winners, as subs Wilkinson and Robson (2) struck.

Goals from Bell (2), Davies and James Slack gave Ryhope Foresters a glimmer of hope after being behind for most of their tie against Shotton Comrades.

But, after equalising at 4-4, they had to endure penalties and the Shotton keeper was on top form, saving a couple of spot-kicks to send Ryhope crashing out 4-3.

The Lansdowne enjoyed another win as they pipped The Grange 4-3.

Grange gave a good account of themselves and took the lead a few times, but Lansdowne battled away and won thanks to goals from Jukes, Frame and Taylor (2), with Jack Stanger star man.

Gary Tyzack hit a brace for Sunderland Railway Club, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win as Langley Park hit back to draw 2-2, taking the game to penalties.

The hosts won the shoot-out 4-1 after Timm, Carr, Cabezas missed their spot-kicks.

Silksworth Catholic Club were dumped out, losing 4-1 at New Brancepeth WMC.

Eddy Wood hit Catholic Club’s solitary goal, with Ryan Bainbridge their star man.

Paul Stephenson hit Lakeside SSC’s only goal as they weren’t up to scratch against Hartlepool TDSOB and duly lost 5-1. Carney was Lakeside’s man of the match.