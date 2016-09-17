Sunderland Sunday League: Micky’s magic leads the way as Wear United surprise Lakeside in Billy Pemberton Cup shock

Wear United caused a major cup upset as they heaped more suffering on misfiring Lakeside SSC with a 3-2 victory in the Billy Pemberton Memorial Cup first round.

Richie Morton slotted home after great work by Sam Wade to give Wear a first-half lead.

New signing Micky Smith capped a memorable debut for United and found the net minutes after the break. Smith then hit his second and made it 3-0 after another bit of great play.

Lakeside kept battling and they pulled back two goals late on, courtesy of Iain Usher and David Lindsay, but United held on.

TC shocked Sunderland Railway Club with a dominant 4-2 win.

David Tasker, Peter Thompson, Daniel Padget and Carl Young all found the net against lacklustre Railway.

Stephen Stewart and Ross Taylor did reply, but the Railway gaffer wasn’t happy with his team’s defensive display and promptly dipped into the transfer market to bring in Yates and Newton from one of their rivals.

The Third Division’s bottom two locked horns and The Dolphin claimed a good 5-2 away win at Railway Tavern.

Wayne Davis opened his account for the season to give Dolphin an early lead. Karl Hodgson hit a double to increase their lead before Tavern pulled goals back through Malarky and Moan to make a game of it.

Chris Cooke saw red for the hosts, though, and Dolphin took advantage and sealed victory when Lee Etheridge hit a brace.

AFC Wearside advanced as a stylish display saw them beat The Promenade 5-2.

Star man James Gollaghy started the scoring for Wearside, before Rose and Campbell had them 3-0 up.

Promenade hit back as Muir fired a brace, but Henry and Wright both came off the bench to secure Wearside’s win.

Lewis Fairley was back among the goals with a clinical double for The Park but it wasn’t enough against a tough Cherry Tree side.

They have their own powerful strike force who were in excellent form as Longstaff hit a double and Liam Middlemas produced four great goals.

Gales and Johnstone gave Park hope with further goals, but Cherry Tree held on to win 6-4.

Both Wearmouth CW Juniors and Mill View CIU needed a super sub to find the net in their drab 1-1 draw in 90 minutes. Kian Walton out Wearmouth in front, but Jack Marley found the net for Mill View.

The game had to be settled by spot-kicks and Mill View edged it 6-5.

Grange Park continued their unbeaten run, with Second Division The Victory Club put to the sword, 7-1.

Shaun Fisk had a blinder and grabbed a hat-trick. Groom, Rowe and a brace from Gary Harding gave Grange the seven, while Greg Davison hit a late consolation.

Hendon Athletic are very motivated to win the Billy Pemberton Cup and they got their run off to a good start with a 3-0 victory at New Town.

Bri Carter, fresh from his two-week jaunt to North Shields, put Hendon in front with a trademark penalty.

Athletic made it 2-0 in remarkable fashion when wing wizard Martin Lane picked up the ball in his own half and proceeded to dance past five players and plant his effort into the far corner; a goal reminiscent of Ryan Giggs.

Chris Rowntree made it 3-0 with a late penalty. Chapman was outstanding for Hendon.

Washington Colliery narrowly scrapped a 3-1 win against Pennywell Comrades.

Liam Mutineer gave Comrades an early lead, but Dan Emery, Andrew Shotton and a beauty from Jonathan Roberts did the damage.

Craig Neal and Nathan Coomber got the important goals as Washington New Tavern make easy work of Penshaw CC in a 2-0 win.

Snelling played well throughout for the home side, but they could not produce a comeback.

Silksworth Catholic Club put in a great performance to beat Millfield Oddies 6-2, when the neutral expected an away win.

Daniel Pattison is gaining the attention of a few clubs as he found the net twice again to put Catholic in front. The Brooke brothers were causing havoc and scored three between them, two for Brent, one for Anthony.

Maw and Dinsdale did rally Oddies, but star man Hutchinson made sure of Silky’s win with a fine effort.

Once again The Stella tasted victory with an easy 4-1 win over Martin Telfer Carpets.

Star man Price opened the scoring, then Teasdale, Topping and Sinclair earned the win. Trotter replied for the Carpetmen.