Sunderland Sunday League: Five-star Farringdon Detached make big statement with crushing Premier Division win over Hylton Castle TWR

Farringdon Detached put the cat among the pigeons with a devastating 5-1 Premier Division win over Hylton Castle TWR.

Callum Hodgson hit Hylton’s consolation, but the plaudits went to Farringdon’s lads after Baker, Stevens, Burns, Crew and Wolfendale all fired past Smith to claim a massive scalp in their debut top-flight season.

Southwick took advantage of their extra man to edge a 3-2 victory as Darin Brooke saw red for hosts Myers.

Michael “Chip” Bulmer and a brace from Nath Cummings gave Southwick the win, while Glen Lane and Steve Jones replied.

Dean Smith and Neal Atkinson are scoring for fun for The Ashbrooke.

But their team’s defensive woes continued as SR Dons fired five past keeper Kilner for a 5-3 away triumph.

Morris, Atkinson and Smith struck for Ashbrooke, but Noble, Watson, Herron, Hall and Chris Laws eased the visitors home.

Victoria Gardens made a massive statement in Division One with an easy 6-2 win at title contenders Ashbrooke Sports Club.

Callum Hope was unplayable and finished the game with a hat-trick, including a delightful 30-yard chip which left the keeper stranded.

Cousin Martin Hope and Stephen Wright also found the net. Lewis Collinson and Michael Brown replied for Ashbrooke, but Kevin Humble’s strike made sure of the points

TC Plastics look to be league favourites, alongside Victoria Gardens, after they battered Hendon 6-1.

Star man Jordan Cook got his team on their way with a great double and then hotshot Josh Farquhar grabbed a treble.

Thompson replied for Hendon before Paul Stokoe made it six for the Plasticmen.

Mark Slee grabbed an excellent goal to put Ryhope Top House in front against the Board Inn at Silksworth Ski Slope.

They had the chances to increase their lead, but keeper Murray was in top form for Board. Matty Harrison then earned the home side’s plaudits, climbing off the bench to grab a late equaliser.

Andy Smith, Daz Green and Charles Old scored for Oddies to deservedly overturn a 1-0 deficit in a 3-1 victory at The Stumble Inn.

Luke Charlton had fired Stumble’s early opener.

A Paul Corlett hat-trick was not enough to give Pennywell Comrades all three points as Martin Telfer Carpets grabbed a dramatic equaliser in the dying minutes in Division Two.

Pike, Pearson and Trotter fired home for Carpets, but Hutchinson pulled Pennywell back in front at 4-3.

Super sub Ian Coverdale had different plans and smashed his chance home with the last kick of the game to square it up again.

The Stella are making their promotion ambitions clear after another convincing win, 4-1 away to a strong Washington Colliery side.

Briggs, Teasdale and a double from Kris Lawton did the damage, with Andy Shotton replying in vain.

The Promenade were buoyed on by the return of club legend Peter Muir and they secured all three points in a 2-1 win at AFC Wearside.

Promenade had Steve Morris on target from seven yards, but sceptical local spectators confirm it was only six. Tommy Henry hauled Wearside level but skipper Jimmy “Apps” Appleby fired home the visitors’ winner.

Tony Ganley’s Millfield Oddies chalked up another three points with a decent 4-1 Third Division win over Railway Tavern.

Davey Laing (2), Jardin and Brewster all scored before Michael Lynn nodded home a late reply.

Grange Park came out on top in the Southwick derby, beating Wearmouth CW Juniors 3-2.

Williams and Hardy scored for Wearmouth, but Lee Smith and an Adam Muldown double won it for Grange Park

The Dolphin are rooted to the foot of the table after a 4-1 defeat to Penshaw CC.

John Wardle struck for Dolphin, but Liam Jordan bagged a hat-trick to spark Penshaw and Brennan finished the scoring.

Lewis “hotshot” Fairley grabbed a memorable double hat-trick as The Park ran riot in a 9-1 romp at Millfield Free Gardeners Arms.

Josh “JJ” Johnstone (2) and Ryan McCollin also struck, while Jack Croucher replied.

Wear United and Westmount drew 2-2 in an entertaining encounter. Star man Scott Stevenson fired a double for United, but Stephen Dixon found the net twice for Westmount.

Farringdon ISL had to dig deep to overcome spirited Jolly Potters 2-1 in the Total Sport Challenge Cup.

The First Division outfit took the game to Farringdon and led through goal hero Paul Webster. But Farra stepped up a gear and Luke Richardson equalised. Great defending from Adams kept Potters at bay and, with Luke Page pulling the strings, he had a hand in the winner, which Richardson fired past Hourigan.