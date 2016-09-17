Sunderland Sunday League: Farquhar in fab form as Plastics avoid Recycling fate

Josh Farquhar is banging goals in for fun and his glorious hat-trick for TC Plastics sent Premier Division O’Brien Waste Recycling crashing out of the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup.

The hosts did give the Plasticmen a good game, though, and strikes from Conlon and Anderson made it a tense finish at 3-2.

Penalties were needed to settle a thriller after Thorney Close Inn and The Royal Marine played out an excellent 3-3 draw.

Throne’s marksmen were Brooke, Bage and Fletcher, but a Raeburn hat-trick levelled things after 90 minutes.

Thorney player-manager Paul Taylor was quoted as he saying he wanted his name in the Echo and brought himself into the fray to take the glory and score a winning spot-kick.

He got his wish, for the wrong reasons though, as he missed the important penalty to send Thorney crashing out.

Southwick are back on the march with a 3-1 away win over Premier rivals Myers.

Gavin Nesbitt hit an early goal for Myers, who had Glen Lame starring. Southwick’s front three were in devastating form as all three scored, with Stokell, Dickinson and “Chip” Bulmer doing the damage/

Farringdon ISL ran riot against 10-man Silksworth Paragon.

Micky Pattison hit a hat-trick, while James Parkinson scored twice then Brett Gillatt, Az Croft and Reggie Redman finished the scoring. George McCain stood out for Paragon.

SR Dons’ winning streak continued with a 3-1 win over The Ashbrooke.

John Noble, Dom Hogg and Craig Watson were the Dons’ scorers and Dean Smith grabbed the Ashy’s reply.

TS Potters took full advantage as Willow Pond could only field nine men.

Potters romped to an 8-0 victory with goals from Forster, Dan Martin, Walton and a Kieron Martin double.

Alan Bate took the star man award after he came off the bench to grab a hat-trick to finish the one-sided rout.

Andy Place was on fire as he notched four goals to down Board Inn.

James Witheat and a double from Jonny Winlow finished the scoring at 7-2 for RCA Grangetown Florists.

Board Inn had a good spell which saw them grab two goals, from Michael Wharton and Liam Houghton, but the visitors’ Premier experience was clear and RCA finished comfortable winners.

Ashbrooke Sports Club faced a tough and well-drilled Farringdon Detached side and they didn’t have enough to make progress.

Clarke Stead got Ashbrooke’s goal, but Michael Wrightson and wing wizard Davey Stevens each netted to guide Farringdon home 2-1.

The Lansdowne came away from their 3-0 defeat at Ryhope Foresters wondering how they never got anything after dominating for long periods.

But Foresters took their chances to finish comfortable victors. Harrison, Slack and Young fired past Lansdowne keeper McDermott.

Goals from Humble and Hope were not enough for Victoria Gardens as mighty Hylton Castle TWR put them to the sword with a 3-2 away win.

Star man Callum Hodgson capped a fine display with a great goal and Tom Callaghan put the game to bed with a couple of goals to seal victory.

Millfield Free Gardeners cruised to a 5-0 victory against a poor Westmount side in Division Three.

Jack Croucher was among the goals again with a brace, and further strikes from Chris Kershaw, Andrew Turner and Paul Glover secured the three points. Damian Maddison was Westmount’s top man, with keeper Alex Davies starring for Gardeners.

Park View suffered a shock defeat, 2-1 away to Ryhope New Railway.

Rob Robson put Park View in front but it all went “Pete Tong” as Myles Nelson equalised and Robbie Middlebrook sealed victory with a late goal.

There were only three other league games, all in Division One.

Hendon flew the flag for their area with a great 4-2 win at Ryhope Top House.

It was a day for the Davis family as Clayton Davis bagged a hat-trick and wing wizard Brad Davis scored an unstoppable volley to send their Aunties and Uncles into raptures. Josh Winthrop hit two late replies.

Corey Steel’s man-of-the-match performance, capped by four goals, earned The Stumble Inn a 6-1 win over out-of-form Redhouse Last Orders.

Thubron and Charlton also scored as Metcalfe was given a torrid time in goal. Star man McNulty scored a fine consolation.

A single Craig Gordon goal was enough to give Oddies all three points in a tight affair against Jolly Potters. Hourigan did well between the sticks for Potters, but he didn’t have an answer to Gordon’s effort. Baker and Snowdon starred.