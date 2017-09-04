Sunderland RCA to face Scarborough Athletic in FA Cup, if they beat Liversedge

Sunderland RCA have been rewarded with an FA Cup trip to Scarborough Athletic, should they see off Liversedge.

The Northern League side travel to Quaker Lane this evening to take on the unbeaten Yorkshire outfit in a replay, having played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday at Meadow Park.

And should they progress they face a tough looking trip to the Flamingo Land Stadium in the second qualifying round.

Elsewhere in the competition, probably the tie of the round has thrown up a real North East non-league derby with National League North side Darlington hosting in-form South Shields.

Newcastle Benfield also welcome Ashton United while Blyth Spartans take on Shaw Lane Association and Spennymoor Town are at home against Gainsborough Trinity.

Full draw: Salford City v York City; Darlington v South Shields; Southport v Bradford (Park Avenue); Ossett Town v Atherton Collieries; Newcastle Benfield v Ashton United; Warrington Town v Hyde United; Harrogate Town v Penistone Church; Spennymoor Town v Gainsborough Trinity; Handsworth Parramore v FC United Of Manchester; Albion Sports v Ashton Athletic; Shildon v Abbey Hey or Altrincham; Scarborough Athletic v Sunderland RCA or Liversedge; Blyth Spartans v Shaw Lane Association; Mossley or 1874 Northwich v North Ferriby United; Stockport County v Curzon Ashton; Stalybridge Celtic v Chorley; Lancaster City v Droylsden; Stafford Rangers v Tamworth; Boston United v Haughmond; Shepshed Dynamo v Nantwich Town; Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster Harriers; AFC Mansfield v Rushall Olympic; Kempston Rovers v Hereford; Stratford Town v Redditch United; AFC Telford United v Barwell; Nuneaton Town v King’s Lynn Town; Kettering Town v Kidsgrove Athletic; Basford United v Mickleover Sports; Alfreton Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Soham Town Rangers or Westfields v Leamington; Grantham Town v Alvechurch; Buxton v Chasetown; Stourbridge v St Ives Town; Dereham Town v Boston Town; Leiston v Crowborough Athletic; Concord Rangers v Haywards Heath Town or Tunbridge Wells; Braintree Town v Royston Town; AFC Sudbury or Mildenhall Town v Littlehampton Town or Chipstead; North Leigh or Biggleswade Town v East Thurrock United; St Albans City v Cambridge City; Horsham v Herne Bay; Hemel Hempstead Town v Hendon or Wingate & Finchley; Lowestoft Town v Thurrock or Harlow Town; Metropolitan Police v Heybridge Swifts; Chelmsford City v Ramsgate or Egham Town; Ware v Leatherhead; Kings Langley v Margate; Thamesmead Town v Billericary Town; Baldock Town v Aylesbury United; Hertford Town or Grays Athletic v AFC Hornchurch; Glebe v Phoenix Sports; FC Romania v Maldon & Tiptree or Hayes & Yeading United; Kingstonian v Brackley Town; Eastbourne Borough v Carshalton Athletic; Folkestone Invicta v Tooting & Mitcham United; Cheshunt v Dorking Wanderers; Wealdstone v Faversham Town; Colney Heath v Burgess Hill Town; Welling United v Haringey Borough or Hitchin Town; Dartford v Barking; Hampton & Richmond Borough v Potters Bar Town; Whitehawk v Oxford City; Marlow v Ashford Town (Middx); Needham Market v Chesham United; Slough Town v Dulwich Hamlet; Hanwell Town v Enfield Town; Havant & Waterlooville v Merthyr Town; Bodmin Town v Bideford; Bridport v Cadbury Heath; Gosport Borough v Swindon Supermarine; Bognor Regis Town v Weston Super Mare; Cinderford Town v Basingstoke Town or Hartley Wintney; Tavistock or Taunton Town v Frome Town; Weymouth v Chippenham Town; Banbury United v Thatcham Town; Bath City v Knaphill; Truro City v AFC Portchester; Salisbury v Poole Town; Paulton Rovers v Kidlington; Gloucester City v Hungerford Town