Sunderland RCA must go again after FA Cup draw with Liversedge

Sunderland RCA and Liversedge will have to do it all again in West Yorkshire on Tuesday evening after a goalless 0-0 draw in the first preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Both sides had chances to win, most notably from Stephen Callen, late in the game.

Shildon are in the hat for the next round after an excellent 1-0 away win at Bottesford Town.

Billy Greulich-Smith headed home the crucial winning goal two minutes into the second half to seal the narrow win.

Consett lost by 2-1 at Ossett Town, but did take the lead in the tie, through Daniel Craggs long range effort found the net.

In the second half, the home side equalised through Alex Peterson’s header and won the match after 70 minutes, when Kai Hancock’s deflected shot beat Ross Coombe all ends up.

Ryhope are up to fourth in the Ebac Northern League Division One after an excellent 1-0 away win at Ashington, who were unbeaten before play.

The all-important goal came midway through the first half when Matthew Weirs fired home a neat finish.

The visitor’s goalkeeper Jonathan Ball pulled off a magnificent save late on, to ensure the three points came back to Wearside.

Joint Manager Stuart Gooden said: “It was a great win, especially with all the injuries we have had, but the lads who have come in, have done exactly what we wanted and have listened.

“Ashington is a difficult place to go to and they were unbeaten before the game.

“The atmosphere around the squad and the club is superb at the moment.”

Seaham Red Star had a brilliant 3-0 home win over Morpeth Town, who were leaders before play started.

Red Star are now up to eighth with the win, which began with a third minute goal from Liam McBryde rifling home a rebound past goalkeeper Karl Dryden.

McBryde then doubled the lead 18 minutes later when he fired home gain and then he set up Craig Lynch for the third, after 29 minutes, for a comfortable win.

Washington are languishing fourth from bottom after a 3-1 home defeat by new leaders West Auckland Town.

West Auckland raced into a 3-0 lead, through goals from two early goals from Nathan Fisher and then Adam Mitchell with the goal of the game, found the corner of the net to make it 3-0.

Matthew Waters pulled one back just before half time, but the visitors held out in the second half, for the three points.

Billingham Synthonia earned their first point of the season, with a 1-1 draw at Jarrow Roofing BCA.

However, it was Dennis Knight who gave Roofing the lead, when he smashed home a direct free kick, but just on the stroke of half-time, Tom Seaton levelled from the penalty spot, after Callum Hassan was fouled inside the box.