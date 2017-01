Sunderland RCA face a long away trip for their fifth round FA Vase tie after they were drawn away to Newport Pagnell Town.

The Northern League side had hoped for a home draw after their superb win at AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

But Martin Swales' side must hit the road again to take on United Counties League side Pagnell, who beat Peterborough Sports 3-2 in their fourth round clash.