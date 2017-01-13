Sunderland Ladies lose Furness to Reading

Sunderland Ladies star midfielder Rachel Furness has signed for Reading.

The 28-year-old is the first player to move on after Sunderland’s decision to abandon professionalism and revert to being only part-time.

Furness, from Washington, has been one of the Lady Black Cats’ top players over the last 10 years, and will be a huge miss.

The Northern Ireland international’s strength, relentless running and power in the air will be a massive boost for WSL1 rivals Reading.

More exits are expected from Sunderland after the fall-out from last week’s decision.